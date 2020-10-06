Port Alberni Dairy Queen raising funds for BC Children’s Hospital

From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, Dairy Queen will be donating $5 for every cake

The Port Alberni Dairy Queen store is inviting residents to help make miracles happen through fundraising for the BC Children’s Hospital.

From Monday, Oct. 5 until Sunday, Oct. 11, Dairy Queen in Port Alberni will be donating $5 for every cake or Blizzard cake (eight inches or larger) sold. Funds will be raised through in-store, pick-up and drive thru orders.

The promotion will raise funds for BC Children’s Hospital to support children and families in need.

Dairy Queen employees, franchisees, volunteers and stakeholders have come together throughout the years to help raise funds for children and their families receiving treatment at BC Children’s Hospital.

Since this partnership began in 1984, Dairy Queen has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with more than $135 million raised to-date in support of sick and injured children across North America.

