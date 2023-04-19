Port Alberni developments earn VIREB commercial building awards

Rainbow Gardens 48, a new apartment block at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens in Port Alberni built by IWCD, won a VIREB award for affordable housing on April 6, 2023. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Two Port Alberni building projects have won Vancouver Island Real Estate Board (VIREB) Commercial Building Awards in a recent competition. There were a total of 45 buildings listed as finalists in several different categories.

The new apartment building at Tsawaayuus Rainbow Gardens, built by general contractors IWCD, won the Affordable Housing category.

The Coastal Gateway Building, which brought together all of the Coastal Community Credit Union’s services under one roof on Johnston Road in Port Alberni, won the Retail category. The general contractor for the Coastal Gateway project was MKM Projects Ltd.

“This event was about celebrating the best of the best for buildings that were completed in 2022,” said John MacDonald of Business Examiner, which coordinates the event. This year’s 16th annual gala was held April 6 at the Coast Bastion Hotel in Nanaimo.

To be eligible for the awards, commercial, industrial and revenue-producing projects, including renovation projects, from the Malahat to Port Hardy must have been completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2022. Finalists came from all over Vancouver Island.



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Alberni ValleyCommercial real estateConstructionPort Alberni