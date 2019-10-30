Vancouver Canucks’ National Hockey League alumni Harold Snepsts takes a photo with Jimmie Hodgson and his son Rowan, 8, during an event at Alberni Toyota on Sunday, Oct. 27. Snepsts played with the Canucks for 10 years, including the famed 1982 season when the Canucks first made it to the Stanley Cup Finals. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Port Alberni fans show the love for Vancouver Canucks’ alumni

2019 Canucks’ Toyota Tundra Tour draws hundreds on Island stop

More than 500 people came out to Alberni Toyota on Sunday, Oct. 27 to meet former National Hockey League defenceman Harold Snepsts as part of the 2019 Vancouver Canucks’ Toyota Tundra tour.

The tour has been travelling around Vancouver Island, and Alberni Toyota partnered with the Vancouver Canucks to bring the tour here, said Chris Turner of the Chris Turner Experience at Alberni Toyota.

Port Alberni’s stop was arguably the largest for the tour this year, Turner said. “According to the Canucks’ organization they’ve never had a reception as big at an event as ours,” he added.

At Alberni Toyota on Sunday, members of the BC Hockey League Alberni Valley Bulldogs showed up to play ball hockey with fans. The local Kinsmen club barbecued hotdogs and hamburgers courtesy of Buy-Low Foods and Quality Foods, Boston Pizza provided pizza, Tim Hortons was there with coffee and hot chocolate, and there were multitudes of Vancouver Canucks’ prizes to be won. PEAK FM was on location all day as well.

Young fans were eligible to enter a contest to be a junior trainer at a Vancouver Canucks’ game later this season.

 

Mike Hadley of the Port Alberni Kinsmen Club and behind him Scott Green serve up barbecued hamburgers at Alberni Toyota on Sunday, Oct. 27. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Members of the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ BCHL team took time out of their day off to play road hockey with some young fans at Alberni Toyota on Sunday, Oct. 27. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

