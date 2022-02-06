(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni paper mill gets provincial funding for green project

Paper Excellence’s Port Alberni division aims to reduce carbon emissions

Paper Excellence’s Port Alberni mill will receive more than $300,000 in provincial funding for a new project to reduce carbon emissions.

On Jan. 31, 2022, Paper Excellence received $8.6 million in total for its four B.C. mills from the province’s CleanBC Industry Fund. The fund is a provincial government program that invests a portion of the government’s carbon tax revenues into businesses working on emission reduction projects.

Paper Excellence’s Port Alberni division received $323,100 to to install a new auxiliary hog wood waste feed system, improving the reliability of biomass fuel supply to the main onsite steam boiler and reducing natural gas use.

“This funding is being invested at four of our B.C. mills into projects that will reduce the mills’ greenhouse gas emissions and improve efficiency,” said Graham Kissack, vice president of environment, health and safety and corporate communications for Paper Excellence, in a press release. “Programs like the CleanBC Industry Fund are helping industry achieve British Columbia’s ambition for a low carbon future.”

The B.C. government estimates that this round of funding is expected to reduce emissions by 4.6 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the next decade. Josie Osborne, the MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim, says the reduction in emissions will be the equivalent of taking more than 500 cars off the road per year.

“We all need to do our part to reduce emissions and slow the progress of climate change, including our industry partners,” she said.

(SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni paper mill gets provincial funding for green project

