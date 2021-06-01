Robin Miles and Andy Richards, left, with dog Gary Richards from Dog Mountain Brewing, join David Wiwchar and Megan Gibson, far right, in presenting Ellen Frood, front, from Alberni Community and Womens Services Society (ACAWS) with a cheque from the PEAK Pale Ale promotion in April 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni radio station, craft brewery pair up for good cause

PEAK FM, Dog Mountain Brewery create special fundraising brew

When 93.3 PEAK FM operations manager David Wiwchar was looking for ways to celebrate the radio station’s 75th anniversary, he looked to a neighbourhood craft brewery for inspiration. What resulted was a limited edition run of PEAK Pale Ale, courtesy of Robin Miles and Andy Richards of Dog Mountain Brewing.

“When David approached us about doing this…we jumped at it,” Richards said.

Miles had their graphic designer, Mike O’Loughlin, create a label with a stylized microphone and mouth based on a sketch she quickly drew up. All 720 cans sold out in April.

The Port Alberni-based promotion did not end there.

PEAK promotions director Megan Gibson came up with the idea of donating proceeds from sale of the special anniversary cans to Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society (ACAWS). “It’s a great organization and their usual fundraisers they weren’t able to do this year,” Gibson said. “We wanted to help in this kind of way.”

On May 27, representatives from the PEAK and Dog Mountain Brewing donated a cheque for $1,814.40 to ACAWS.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their contributions,” ACAWS executive director Ellen Frood said. “We can’t do the work we do without the support of the community. It really does make a big difference.”

Domestic violence numbers increased exponentially during COVID-19 lockdowns, she said, so services at ACAWS have been needed more than ever before. The PEAK Pale Ale donation will go toward priority needs as they arise, she said.

The partnership with Dog Mountain Brewing is one of a number the PEAK is promoting as they celebrate their 75th anniversary, Wiwchar said. “We’re partnering up with as many community organizations as possible,” he said, adding that chosen organizations will receive 75 free radio advertisements.

“It’s a year-long promotion as part of our 75th anniversary.”

Dog Mountain Brewing also decided when they opened last year to take on an annual charitable project to pay forward their good fortune, Richards said. Last year they teamed up with Bread of Life for a promotion, because the soup kitchen and warming centre is across the street from the craft brewery on Third Avenue.

This year assisting ACAWS was a natural, he said. “It’s important to us that it’s occurring in our community.”

While the cans of PEAK Pale Ale have sold out, the beer is still on draft and available for growler fills.


Dog Mountain Brewing co-owner Robin Miles and graphic designer Mike O’Laughlin of MoMediaMike collaborated on the labels for PEAK Pale Ale. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Robin Miles and Andy Richards, left, with dog Gary Richards, join David Wiwchar and Megan Gibson, far right, in presenting Ellen Frood, front, with a cheque. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Most Read