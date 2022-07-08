Port Alberni realtor, black belt instructor team up for self-defence fundraiser

Self-defence class was offered to girls and women, with proceeds aiding Sage Haven Society

Dragon Martial Arts and Denaye Melenius Real Estate hosted a self-defence class on June 21 as a fundraiser for Sage Haven. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A realtor and a martial arts academy in Port Alberni partnered last month on a fundraiser that raised more than $800 for a local charity.

Port Alberni realtor Denaye Melenius reached out to Warren Lee, the owner of Dragon Martial Arts Academy, about holding a self-defence class for women, with all proceeds going to Sage Haven Society (formerly Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society).

“I wanted to pay for the class and offer it for free for anyone who wanted to attend,” she said. “But [Lee] wanted to offer his services for free, so we turned it into a combined fundraiser.”

Women and girls of all ages learned some basic self-defence skills during the fundraiser on June 21 and raised $840 for Sage Haven Society.

“I think it’s really important as a business owner to give back to the community,” said Melenius. “[Sage Haven] does a lot of good work for women in Port Alberni.”

Melenius said there were quite a few teenagers who attended the self-defence class—including her own daughter.

“I always wanted my daughter to have this knowledge,” said Melenius. “And it’s a great workout, as well.”

Port Alberni

Warren Lee of Dragon Martial Arts Academy and Denaye Melenius present a cheque to Sage Haven Society after a self-defence class on June 21. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)