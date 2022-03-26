Construction continues on the new Wendy’s restaurant at Johnston Road and Cherry Creek Road in Port Alberni. The eatery will likely open at the end of April. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Port Alberni residents await official opening of Wendy’s in Alberni Mall

Construction continues at the corner of Johnston Road and Cherry Creek Road

Fans of Wendy’s burgers and more will have to wait a few more weeks before Port Alberni’s newest restaurant will open.

Construction has been ongoing throughout the winter. “We’re pretty much waiting on BC Hydro,” said site supervisor Aaron Lackie of F&M Installation Ltd. “We don’t get power officially until April 4–7.”

Commissioning will take another week, and then fire suppression testing will have to take place. Refrigeration units will have to be set up as well.

Lackie said a conservative estimate for opening would be the end of April. Wendy’s will feature a drive-thru as well as some inside seating.

This is the second new build in the Alberni Mall lot in 2021-22: the Bank of Montreal (BMO) moved into a new building beside Wendy’s in summer 2021, relocating their branch from Third Avenue.




