Port Alberni’s Elliot Drew returns to the Alberni Valley News team

The Alberni Valley News is pleased to announce that Elliot Drew is back. He is back on the team at the AV News, just as he was 15 years ago when the paper first hit the streets.

Drew moved to Port Alberni as a teenager when his family relocated from the Toronto area in 1993. Chances are pretty good you have already met him around town.

After high school, Drew worked at Merit Furniture for seven years before joining the AV News team. Drew started with AV News in 2006 as its first advertising sales rep. He was with the newspaper for three years and during that time learned a lot about business and marketing.

“I never really stopped doing the best parts of this job,” says Drew of his time at the AV News. “I kept helping organizations and businesses with their sales and marketing.”

He took those skills and first put them to work in a place he has always been passionate about: the theatre. He managed The Capitol Theatre for two years, but never really left.

Drew started his acting career when he was just eight years old in Toronto, appearing in commercials—including two for the 1988 Olympics. He returned to the stage as an adult and over the past 20 years he has been involved onstage or behind the scenes in many productions put on by the Portal Players at The Capitol Theatre.

Drew has also sold cars at Alberni Toyota, managed The Italian Hall and worked for Sysco before recently working on a contract with the city and the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce to help businesses access funding and resources to assist with recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now he is back at the AV News, hoping to continue his quest to help businesses.

“The best part about this job is working with businesses, helping them succeed,” says Drew. “I am not just a sales rep. I am a marketing and business consultant. A lot of businesses are hurting or need help. I am coming back wiser and with a better understanding of the business owners’ side of things.”

Drew and his wife Teresa love the Alberni Valley and bought a new home here in the fall. They have two daughters and one granddaughter.

To contact Elliot, email him at elliot.drew@albernivalleynews.com or call 250-723-6399.

