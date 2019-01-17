A rendering of a proposed BC Cannabis Store in Prince George. (BC Liquor Distribution Branch)

Prince George could get province’s second BC Cannabis Store

The first brick-and-mortar government retail location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17

Prince George could be home to the province’s second brick-and-mortar BC Cannabis Store if that city’s council approves a recent application.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch filed an zoning application to open a store there late last year, documents from the Jan. 21 council meeting show.

The first brick-and-mortar location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17, the day pot was legalized in Canada.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot at a BC Cannabis Store looks like

Since then, private stores have popped up in Kimberley and Vancouver and the province has applied to open two more government stores in Kamloops.

The proposed store in Prince George would be located at 120 6565 Southridge Ave., the application states, because it would be easily accessible to customers, wouldn’t impact traffic and is already in a retail complex. The owner of the property has already approved the plan.

The 2,000-sq.-ft. location would be in the same mall as Walmart, Dollarama and Old Navy, and across the street from a Catholic church. The nearest school is approximately one kilometre away.

It would employ 12-20 workers and be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

You can still buy marijuana online at the BC Cannabis Store website.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada needs a digital ID system, bankers association says
Next story
Thieves steal thousands from 140 Coast Capital Savings members

Just Posted

Port Alberni bear spraying suspect arrested in Coombs

Nanaimo resident facing 16 criminal charges after “well coordinated” RCMP effort

Port Alberni considers implementing ‘hotel tax’ for travellers

Municipal and Regional District Tax could lead to revenue of $325,000, says Collette

Car theft suspect arrested in Coombs

Vehicle and two motorcyles recovered on Jan. 16

ARTS AROUND: Renew your Community Arts Council membership

Port Alberni gallery showcases two different painters

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

RCMP’s use of force in arrest of Island man not excessive, judge rules

Campbell River man high on cocaine led high speed chase through city’s downtown

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

BREAKING: Jury finds man accused of killing B.C. girl, 12, guilty

Twelve-year-old Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bike along a highway in Merritt, B.C.

B.C. government extends coastal log export rules for six months

Premier John Horgan promises reform at loggers’ convention

B.C. pair accused of ‘honour-killing’ in India to be extradited within days

Malkit Kaur Sidhu and Surjit Singh Badesha are accused of conspiracy to commit murder

Most Read