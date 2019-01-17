Prince George could get province’s second BC Cannabis Store

The first brick-and-mortar government retail location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17

Prince George could be home to the province’s second brick-and-mortar BC Cannabis Store if that city’s council approves a recent application.

The BC Liquor Distribution Branch filed an zoning application to open a store there late last year, documents from the Jan. 21 council meeting show.

The first brick-and-mortar location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17, the day pot was legalized in Canada.

VIDEO: This is what buying legal pot at a BC Cannabis Store looks like

Since then, private stores have popped up in Kimberley and Vancouver and the province has applied to open two more government stores in Kamloops.

The proposed store in Prince George would be located at 120 6565 Southridge Ave., the application states, because it would be easily accessible to customers, wouldn’t impact traffic and is already in a retail complex. The owner of the property has already approved the plan.

The 2,000-sq.-ft. location would be in the same mall as Walmart, Dollarama and Old Navy, and across the street from a Catholic church. The nearest school is approximately one kilometre away.

It would employ 12-20 workers and be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

You can still buy marijuana online at the BC Cannabis Store website.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.