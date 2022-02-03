Part of the 2019 Incubator cohort, Tofino residents Louise Rodgers and Georgina Valk saw a need for composting in their community so they founded Tofino Urban Farm Co. (Westerly File photo)

Project Zero Incubator program aims to support green startups in B.C.

Applications to the 2022 Project Zero Incubator is open to early-stage business ideas across B.C.

Eco-minded entrepreneurs will be happy to hear that the Synergy Foundation’s Project Zero Incubator program is welcoming applications from B.C. based start-ups.

The Project Zero Incubator program is designed for people with a great circular idea, early-stage green start-ups, and established businesses and non-profits with a new idea for a product or service.

Twenty-nine ventures have completed the program since its inception in 2019, including 16 female and 15 youth entrepreneurs. The Synergy Foundation estimates that these businesses will create over 80 new green jobs between 2020 and 2022.

Tofino Urban Farm Co., a compost service provider on the West Coast, was part of the 2019 Incubator cohort. The locally owned circular company is now looking at providing commercial composting service for the entire region.

Through the financial support of Vancity Credit Union, the Incubator is free to all successful applicants. The eight-month, virtual program, which connects start-ups to mentors and like-minded entrepreneurs, runs from April to December.

Applications for the 2022 intake are now open and will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 13. More details about the program, including the application form, can be found at www.project-zero.ca/incubator.

