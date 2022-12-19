A large sign greets shoppers saying that the Toys ‘R’ Us location is closing on Jan. 2, 2023 after several decades at Mayfair. The nearest Toys ‘R’ Us store will now be Nanaimo. (Chris Campbell/Black Press Media photo)

A large sign greets shoppers saying that the Toys ‘R’ Us location is closing on Jan. 2, 2023 after several decades at Mayfair. The nearest Toys ‘R’ Us store will now be Nanaimo. (Chris Campbell/Black Press Media photo)

‘Really sad’: Victoria’s biggest toy store closing forever

Toys ‘R’ Us shutting down in Mayfair Shopping Centre

For Lizzie Wilson, a parent, grandparent and auntie to dozens, saving money on toys is pretty crucial.

That’s why she’s sad at the news that the huge Toys ‘R’ Us store at Victoria’s Mayfair Shopping Centre is closing down forever.

A large sign greets shoppers saying that the Toys ‘R’ Us location is closing on Jan. 2, 2023 after several decades at Mayfair. The nearest Toys ‘R’ Us store will now be Nanaimo.

“It’s just really sad,” said Wilson, who was Christmas shopping on Monday morning at Mayfair. “Their prices are often better than other stores. Toys are really pricey in general so anything you can save makes a big difference for someone like me.”

Other shoppers said much of the same thing, saying that Toys ‘R’ Us and Walmart are usually cheaper than specialty toy stores.

The news shouldn’t be a shock to those who follow business news.

Toys ‘R’ Us has been a troubled company for many years, leading to Putman Investments saying in 2021 that it will purchase Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us Canada from affiliates of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited

The Ancaster, Ont.-based investment company did not reveal the value or terms of the deal.

Toys ‘R’ Us and Babies ‘R’ Us Canada employs almost 5,000 people between its Vaughan, Ont. head office and 81 stores in 10 provinces.

Family-owned Putman Investments is run by Doug Putman, who owns Sunrise Records and Entertainment Limited and purchased HMV in 2019.

He purchased closed Davids Tea locations and began planning to open his own tea chain called T. Kettle.

Fairfax acquired Toys ‘R’ Us Canada in 2018 for $300 million as the company was filing for bankruptcy in the U.S.

— With files from The Canadian Press

READ MORE: CRD to pay bonus despite wastewater plant smells

Do you have a story tip? Email: chris.campbell@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Business

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Pre-paying for meals and shorter work week among changes in restaurant rebirth scene
Next story
Fortnite creator Epic Games to pay record FTC fine over violating children’s privacy

Just Posted

The ADSS wrestling team poses for a photo at Queen Margaret’s School in Duncan. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Young Port Alberni wrestlers shine at tournaments

Santa Claus and his sidekick, the Grinch, ride one of the Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. trucks during two days of food drives, Dec. 17–18, 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY BCVFD)
Santa, Grinch team up to help Beaver Creek Volunteer Fire Dept. with food drive

Two tiny homes have been placed at the Watyaqit Tiny Home Village site on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
First tiny homes placed on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni

Students and staff from Maquinna Elementary School fill the Salvation Army truck with the 500 food items they collected in an annual food drive in December 2022. (PHOTO COURTESY JULIE DAWSON)
Maquinna Elementary students collect food for Salvation Army

Pop-up banner image