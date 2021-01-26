Technology

Regional marketing initiative to help attract tech companies to Vancouver Island

Promoting Vancouver Island as an area for tech-related investment and remote and mobile workforce opportunities is the focus of a regional marketing initiative.

The Vancouver Island Coast Economic Development Association (VICEDA) is embarking on a project to boost investment attraction opportunities in the tech sector through an Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) supported regional marketing and collaboration initiative.

The VICEDA Regional Technology Attraction Marketing project is one of the priority recommendations from the recently developed regional tech attraction strategy, led by a partnership of Vancouver Island communities located north of the Malahat. The joint initiative created and launched a new website, https://techisland.io, at the end of May 2020.

“Investment attraction is a cornerstone for economic development and digital marketing is an increasingly important tool to ensure communities are competitive in the global economy,” says ICET Board Chair Aaron Stone. “This project builds on the long-term positioning of Vancouver Island as a preferred location for technology and innovation businesses and workers.”

The Attraction and Marketing Initiative will improve the region’s online presence by sharing the story of Vancouver Island, including investment advantages, profiles of participating communities and available resources, to identified markets. Targeted web assets will be created, to support promotion of Vancouver Island as an area for tech-related investment and remote and mobile workforce opportunities.

“The goal of this project is to proactively target investors and tech companies that are interested in what our region and its communities have to offer,” says Rose Klukas, President of VICEDA and Economic Development Officer for the City of Campbell River. “During the past few years, and especially during the pandemic, we have been witnessing increased mobile workforce interest in our region and relocation of teams and satellite offices outside of major urban centres.”

The VICEDA Regional Tech Attraction Group is open to all communities on Vancouver Island, north of the Malahat and currently includes Campbell River, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

The project is expected to get underway shortly.

For more information about the Economic Development Readiness Program, see the guidelines and application form: www.islandcoastaltrust.ca/economic-development-readiness

About the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET)

Created and capitalized by the Province of BC in 2006, the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) mission is to create a more diverse and globally competitive Island and Coastal economy. In partnership with local and regional government, non-profits and indigenous communities, ICET serves nearly half a million residents. Funding and support for economic infrastructure and other economic diversification initiatives is delivered through a unique community centered decision-making process. Since inception, ICET has approved more than $53.8 million in funding for over 230 initiatives. These investments have leveraged over $270 million in new investment into the region creating more than 2500 construction phase jobs and 2650 long term permanent jobs.

RELATED: ICET emergency business relief coming

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Technology

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
ICBC opens online calculator for rate savings starting in May

Just Posted

An enchanted forest photo booth has been set up outside the Alberni Valley public library as part of Family Literacy Week activities (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
Celebrate Family Literacy Week in Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Children & Youth Network has a week of activities planned

Christopher Anthony Craig Dick is wanted by the Port Alberni RCMP in connection to multiple investigations. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Vancouver Island RCMP seek man connected to assault investigations

Christopher Dick, 36, was recently in the North Cowichan and Duncan region

Inspector Eric Rochette is the new officer in charge of the Port Alberni RCMP. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni RCMP sees drop in property crime in late 2020

Clamp-down on prolific offenders seen as one reason

Port Alberni’s Caden Tremblay played with the North Island Major Bantam Silvertips during the 2019-2020 season. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
BCHL: Port Alberni’s Caden Tremblay suits up for hometown Bulldogs

North Island Silvertips’ captain hopes to play for hometown crowd

People skate on a lake in a city park in Montreal, Sunday, January 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The end of hugs: How COVID-19 has changed daily life a year after Canada’s 1st case

Today marks the one year anniversary of COVID-19 landing in Canada

Rolling seven-day average of cases by B.C. health authority to Jan. 21. Fraser Health in purple, Vancouver Coastal red, Interior Health orange, Northern Health green and Vancouver Island blue. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
2nd COVID vaccine doses on hold as B.C. delivery delayed again

New COVID-19 cases slowing in Fraser Health region

Cowichan Tribes chief Squtxulenhuw (William Seymour) confirmed the first death in the First Nations community from COVID-19. (File photo)
Cowichan Tribes confirms first death from COVID-19

Shelter-in-place order has been extended to Feb. 5

A woman wearing a protective face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
5 big lessons experts say Canada should learn from COVID-19

‘What should be done to reduce the harms the next time a virus arises?’ Disease control experts answer

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver man calls 911 to report his own stabbing, leading to arrest: police

Officers located the suspect a few blocks away. He was holding a bloody knife.

Jennal Green’s cat, Jasper, fell victim to a cougar in the Sahtlam area last week. (Submitted)
Owner cautions others after cougar kills Cowichan Valley cat

‘Hold your fur babies tight’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Vernon has agreed to a goose cull to control the over-populated invasive species making a muck of area parks and beaches. (Morning Star file photo)
Okanagan city pulls the trigger on goose cull

City asking neighbours to also help control over-population of geese

Members of the Saanich Fire Department can be seen working to put out a fire in the 4500-block of Chattertown Way on Jan. 26. (Saanich Fire/Twitter)
One cat killed, another resuscitated following blaze in Saanich townhouse

Neighbours evacuated following fire on Chatterton Way, third cat still missing

(We Animals/BC SPCA)
BC SPCA slams proposed changes to mink farm standards after 2 COVID outbreaks

Changes allow use of carbon monoxide to kill mink

Most Read