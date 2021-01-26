Regional marketing initiative to help attract tech companies to Vancouver Island

Promoting Vancouver Island as an area for tech-related investment and remote and mobile workforce opportunities is the focus of a regional marketing initiative.

The Vancouver Island Coast Economic Development Association (VICEDA) is embarking on a project to boost investment attraction opportunities in the tech sector through an Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) supported regional marketing and collaboration initiative.

The VICEDA Regional Technology Attraction Marketing project is one of the priority recommendations from the recently developed regional tech attraction strategy, led by a partnership of Vancouver Island communities located north of the Malahat. The joint initiative created and launched a new website, https://techisland.io, at the end of May 2020.

“Investment attraction is a cornerstone for economic development and digital marketing is an increasingly important tool to ensure communities are competitive in the global economy,” says ICET Board Chair Aaron Stone. “This project builds on the long-term positioning of Vancouver Island as a preferred location for technology and innovation businesses and workers.”

The Attraction and Marketing Initiative will improve the region’s online presence by sharing the story of Vancouver Island, including investment advantages, profiles of participating communities and available resources, to identified markets. Targeted web assets will be created, to support promotion of Vancouver Island as an area for tech-related investment and remote and mobile workforce opportunities.

“The goal of this project is to proactively target investors and tech companies that are interested in what our region and its communities have to offer,” says Rose Klukas, President of VICEDA and Economic Development Officer for the City of Campbell River. “During the past few years, and especially during the pandemic, we have been witnessing increased mobile workforce interest in our region and relocation of teams and satellite offices outside of major urban centres.”

The VICEDA Regional Tech Attraction Group is open to all communities on Vancouver Island, north of the Malahat and currently includes Campbell River, Nanaimo, Port Alberni, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

The project is expected to get underway shortly.

For more information about the Economic Development Readiness Program, see the guidelines and application form: www.islandcoastaltrust.ca/economic-development-readiness

About the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET)

Created and capitalized by the Province of BC in 2006, the Island Coastal Economic Trust (ICET) mission is to create a more diverse and globally competitive Island and Coastal economy. In partnership with local and regional government, non-profits and indigenous communities, ICET serves nearly half a million residents. Funding and support for economic infrastructure and other economic diversification initiatives is delivered through a unique community centered decision-making process. Since inception, ICET has approved more than $53.8 million in funding for over 230 initiatives. These investments have leveraged over $270 million in new investment into the region creating more than 2500 construction phase jobs and 2650 long term permanent jobs.

RELATED: ICET emergency business relief coming

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Technology