San Group preps Port Alberni remanufacturing site for warehouses

Work on the San Group remanufacturing plant continues behind the dirt berms on Stamp Avenue.
At the end of July, construction crews started preparing the site to lay down a foundation for a 3,716-square metre (40,000-square-foot) warehouse—the first of two. A second, 9,290-square-metre (100,000-square-foot) warehouse is also planned, company spokesperson Mike Ruttan said during a July 23, 2020 tour of the site.
“They will store finished product after it goes through the kilns,” he explained.
The long game, he added, is to produce enough finished lumber to bring a container ship into Port Alberni’s deepsea port and ship out containers loaded at the reman site.
“Initially, they’ll be put into containers and trucked to Duke Point until we have enough volume to justify a container ship coming in. That’s a whole new business line for San Group, developing the transportation side.”
