Construction workers prepare the site of what will become a 40,000-square-foot warehouse at the San Group remanufacturing plant site, behind the dirt berm on Stamp Avenue. (July 23, 2020) (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

San Group preps Port Alberni remanufacturing site for warehouses

Buildings will be used to store finished lumber right out of the kilns until they can be shipped

Work on the San Group remanufacturing plant continues behind the dirt berms on Stamp Avenue.

At the end of July, construction crews started preparing the site to lay down a foundation for a 3,716-square metre (40,000-square-foot) warehouse—the first of two. A second, 9,290-square-metre (100,000-square-foot) warehouse is also planned, company spokesperson Mike Ruttan said during a July 23, 2020 tour of the site.

“They will store finished product after it goes through the kilns,” he explained.

READ: PROGRESS 2020: San Group’s Sangheras bank on technology in Port Alberni sawmill operations

READ: San Group’s remanufacturing plant takes shape in Port Alberni

The long game, he added, is to produce enough finished lumber to bring a container ship into Port Alberni’s deepsea port and ship out containers loaded at the reman site.

“Initially, they’ll be put into containers and trucked to Duke Point until we have enough volume to justify a container ship coming in. That’s a whole new business line for San Group, developing the transportation side.”


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ConstructionforestryPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Just Posted

San Group preps Port Alberni remanufacturing site for warehouses

Buildings will be used to store finished lumber right out of the kilns until they can be shipped

QUINN’S QUIPS: Annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni always yields surprises

Editor Susie Quinn talks about annual photo special

Mural near Harbour Quay entrance completed

Artists in the ‘touch-up’ stage after rain delay

Nuu-chah-nulth storytellers present online writing workshop

Three members of the Ucluelet First Nation will demonstrate the power of history and storytelling

Vehicle fire extinguished near Cathedral Grove

Highway 4 in and out of Port Alberni closed for ‘safety reasons’

VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

BC Ferries staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Ferry service reminds riders of its health safety protocols

B.C. study finds 25% of people think health-care workers shouldn’t be out in public

One-third said they didn’t want to be anywhere near a health-care worker

Fatal overdoses continue to spike in B.C. as July sees 175 illicit drug deaths

B.C. hits grim milestone of more than 900 deaths in first seven months of 2020

B.C. breaks single-day record for new COVID 19 cases; 269 total cases over weekend

Province reports one new death over the weekend

KFC suspends ‘It’s Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid COVID-19 pandemic

Fried chicken chain says slogan is inappopriate amid a pandemic

U.S.-Canada border closure hurts Washington state town

Point Roberts is only accessible by land from Canada

Misinformation online plays role in COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy: Tam

Dr. Tam says she is concerned about misinformation spread online about vaccines

COVID-19 makes broader online access urgent, B.C. MLAs say

Colleges, universities face reduced tuition revenue

Most Read