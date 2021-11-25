Santa Claus makes appearance at Steampunk Café in Port Alberni

The jolly old elf himself was at Steampunk Café on Friday, Nov. 19 to visit with children and kick off Uptown Port Alberni’s Moonlight Madness. Christmas lights brightened up the street and stores were open until 8 p.m. for late shopping.

Santa Claus will be back at Steampunk Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donate non-perishable food or cash and take your own photo with him. COVID-19 protocols are in place: there are places to sit or stand beside Santa this year, and since he will be wearing a mask he asks his visitors to wear one too.

Santa will also be at McLean Mill National Historic Site on Friday, Dec. 3 for the Heritage Light Up and Festival of Trees. For more information or to buy tickets for this event, call 250-723-1376 or go online to www.mcleanmill.ca.

ChristmasPort AlberniSanta ClausSmall Business