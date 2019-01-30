Save-On-Foods staff visited ADSS during exam week in January to deliver a warm, fresh breakfast to students. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Save-On-Foods raises funds for Alberni Valley students

Fundraising campaign benefits student nutrition programs

Port Alberni’s Save-On-Foods has launched a fundraising campaign to benefit students in the Alberni Valley.

From now until Feb. 6, Save-On-Foods will be participating in a company-wide campaign called Toonies for Tummies that raises money for student nutrition programs across Canada. All funds raised at the store will be distributed locally, to groups such as the ADSS Breakfast Club.

To donate, stop at the store and drop a toonie off with a cashier. Save-On-Foods will be matching all funds raised for one weekend of the campaign.

