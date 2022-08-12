The Cabin at Shannon Farms is located on Beaver Creek Road. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Cabin at Shannon Farms is located on Beaver Creek Road. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Shannon Farms in Alberni Valley to host summer market

Market will take place at The Cabin on Aug. 16

Shannon Farms in the Beaufort area will be holding its first on-farm Summer Market this month.

The family-owned farm has been branching out into the agri-tourism sector with The Cabin, a short-term rental located on the farm property. When it’s not being rented, The Cabin is used for workshops and markets.

READ MORE: Alberni Valley farmers diversify with agri-tourism

The Summer Market will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 fom 5-8 p.m. The Cabin is located at 8865 Beaver Creek Road.

It will feature local vendors with products for sale including yogurt, beef, produce, lavender products, eggs, plants, coffee and more.

For more information, visit www.shannonfarms.ca or check out The Cabin at Shannon Farms on Facebook.

Port Alberni

Previous story
Heathrow airport says passenger cap has eased UK travel chaos
Next story
Investment in residential construction falls for first time in nine months: StatCan

Just Posted

The Cabin at Shannon Farms is located on Beaver Creek Road. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Shannon Farms in Alberni Valley to host summer market

Ilhan Saferali will be performing at Char’s Landing on Sunday, Aug. 14 for Sunday Jazz. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New York-based pianist takes the stage at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni

A pair of Port Alberni Salmon Derby participants drop their lines in Alberni Harbour during the annual Labour Day fishing derby. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Alberni’s Somass River sockeye return doubles its original forecast

Bob Skelly is shown in a British Columbia NDP handout photo. Former British Columbia New Democratic Party leader Bob Skelly has died. In a message posted on social media, Premier John Horgan says he is saddened to hear of Skelly’s death and thanks him for his years of service to B.C. and Canada. (BC NDP photo)
Former B.C. New Democrat leader and long-time Alberni representative Bob Skelly dies