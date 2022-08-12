Shannon Farms in Alberni Valley to host summer market

Market will take place at The Cabin on Aug. 16

The Cabin at Shannon Farms is located on Beaver Creek Road. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Shannon Farms in the Beaufort area will be holding its first on-farm Summer Market this month.

The family-owned farm has been branching out into the agri-tourism sector with The Cabin, a short-term rental located on the farm property. When it’s not being rented, The Cabin is used for workshops and markets.

The Summer Market will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 16 fom 5-8 p.m. The Cabin is located at 8865 Beaver Creek Road.

It will feature local vendors with products for sale including yogurt, beef, produce, lavender products, eggs, plants, coffee and more.

For more information, visit www.shannonfarms.ca or check out The Cabin at Shannon Farms on Facebook.

