Staff members from Canadian Maritime Engineering watch carefully as the MV Frances Barkley is slowly put into drydock on the waterfront in Port Alberni on Jan. 6, 2020. This is the first time the passenger and cargo vessel has been able to undergo retrofitting right in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Shipyard upgrade on Port Alberni’s waterfront means MV Frances Barkley retrofit happens at home

Canadian Maritime Engineering expands equipment to accept larger vessels

For the first time in the history of Lady Rose Marine Services, the MV Frances Barkley is undergoing its annual retrofit at home.

Earlier this month, Lady Rose Marine owner Mike Surrell teamed up with neighbours Pacific Towing to move his freight and passenger vessel about 100 metres to Canadian Maritime Engineering.

“I’m very excited about it because all the money will stay here in the Valley,” Surrell said as he watched his 40-metre (130-foot) vessel slowly move up the centre railway at CME into drydock.

Surrell usually sends a crew with the MV Frances Barkley to Point Hope Shipyard in Victoria for its annual retrofit.

READ: Ucluelet mayor says highway closure shows need for car ferry between Port Alberni and West Coast

When he purchased Lady Rose Marine Services about 12 years ago he looked for somewhere local to do the annual repairs and inspections on his vessel, but there was nothing available. “I told them 12 years ago, you build it and we will come. Well, they built it and we’re here.”

Canadian Maritime Engineering has spent $750,000 on improvements to its Port Alberni waterfront facility to make this partnership happen, CME operations manager Simon Schofield said.

“CME has spent a considerable amount of money upgrading the centre slipway at this centre on Bird Street. We have a 450-tonne certification on that cradle system,” he explained. “The old system was pretty rickety. We could haul 75 tonnes before, so it’s quite an upgrade.”

The upgraded slipway can take a vessel that is 40 metres (130-feet) long and 450 tonnes maximum weight. The MV Frances Barkley maxes out on length. It is the first vessel to use the new system.

“This is something Mike (Surrell) and I had been talking about for the last several months,” Schofield said. With Pacific Towing getting involved, “it was the three neighbours basically involved in the project.

“It’s really exciting, just the planning. It’s been a year for me with this new cradle. We’ve hired an extra 12 people and we’re hoping to bring in another 12.”

Canadian Maritime Engineering is inspecting the Frances Barkley’s till shaft, pulling the variable pitch shift and propeller to do some regular machining, he explained.

This is all for a biennial Lloyd’s (of London) insurance inspection. Every four years with one customer CME can expect a larger, more detailed retrofit, which means some regular business, Schofield said.

The Port Alberni company has already attracted new business, with bigger vessels lined up for work on the new cradle at the Bird Street facility. The company’s second location is also up and running, between Canal Waterfront Park and the Alberni Pacific Division (APD) Sawmill west of the city on the Alberni Inlet.

“We’re going to build a substantial shipyard here in Port Alberni and this is just another phase of that happening,” he said.

The Frances Barkley will be out of commission until approximately Jan. 31. The Carry Em will run on regular sailing days until then, with limited service for freight and passengers. Only hand-loaded freight will be accepted.

While residents needing space on the Carry Em can call Lady Rose Marine Services (Phone 250-723-8313) and book ahead, no day trips will be offered during the retrofit.

RELATED: The iconic MV Lady Rose passenger vessel has been sold again


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

The MV Frances Barkley, a passenger and cargo vessel that plies the waters between Port Alberni, Bamfield and Ucluelet, goes into drydock at Canadian Maritime Engineering on Jan. 6, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Staff members from Canadian Maritime Engineering watch carefully as the MV Frances Barkley is slowly put into drydock on the waterfront in Port Alberni on Jan. 6, 2020. This is the first time the passenger and cargo vessel has been able to undergo retrofitting right in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Previous story
North Island College hosting nursing info session

Just Posted

BUDGET 2020: City of Port Alberni department heads asked to justify costs

Faulty firefighter breathing gear, ballooning Uptown costs, train marketing all questioned

BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs split home-and-home with Grizzlies

Bulldogs break four-game losing streak

Port Alberni café, pair of teens rally support for Australia bush fire relief

Boomerangs Café plans three-day fundraiser; teens prepare to help in wildlife recovery

Agricultural Land Commission approves cannabis facility in Beaver Creek

Proposed facility outside Port Alberni had been caught up in ALR red tape

Alberni writer and poet to read at Words on Fire

Chelsea Comeau has her own freelance writing and editing business

VIDEO: Nickelback gears up for nostalgia tour

Canadian band joins Stone Temple Pilots for a summer tour that includes just one stop in Canada

Boy, 13, arrested after alleged assault involving girl at B.C. middle school

Boy alleged to have used ‘inappropriate levels of force’ to injure the girl

B.C. player becomes only second Canadian to enter Hall of Fame of Baseball

Walker received 76.6 percent of the Baseball Writers of America Association vote

Anti-tax group calls for no federal funds for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle while in Canada

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple would be giving up public funding

PHOTOS: Heavy snowfall breaks window, causing avalanche into B.C. newsroom office

It was a chaotic start to the week for the Kitimat Northern Sentinel

Police investigate homicide after man found dead in vehicle in Langford

West Shore RCMP, VIIMCU investigating

Canadian law firm launches class action on behalf of Iran flight victims

Flight 752 was shot down by Iran shortly after take off

Mission Hill cellarman fired after mistakenly dumping $162K of wine down the drain

The former employee filed a grievance with the West Kelowna winery but was unsuccesful

Protesters block B.C. government building entrance to support Wet’suwet’en First Nation

A letter with four demands was delivered to the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources

Most Read