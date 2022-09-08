Sooke’s iconic Harbour House is up for sale again

The Sooke Harbour House has undergone extensive renovations since its sale two years ago. (File - Sooke News Mirror)

The Sooke Harbour House is back on the market again.

Alex Watson, chief operating officer for the current owner, IAG Enterprises, said they have spoken to some realtors and are exploring all options.

The North Vancouver-based real estate company bought the property for $5.6 million in July 2020.

The historic, one-hectare waterfront property was built at the end of Whiffin Spit Road in 1929. At the time of the sale to IAG Enterprises, it had 28 rooms, a 62-seat restaurant, and a bar that accommodated 50 patrons.

The Sooke Harbour House had established an international reputation for its world-class dining experience, themed guest rooms, and gardens attracted visits from movie stars and served as set locations for several movies during the height of its heyday.

Watson has personal connections to the property that dates back to memories with his college roommates and family and friends who live in the region.

He said that a key element of the long-term goal was to incorporate a West Coast vibe and ensure the Sooke Harbour House is a destination restaurant and hotel that is open and accessible to the local community.

“The restaurant put this part of the Island on the map,” Watson said at the time of the sale. “You can’t replicate a location like this place filled with so much history and goodwill. We’re coming in cold, so we have to go through each room, figuring out what needs to be done.”

It has undergone extensive renovations since the purchase, with Watson indicating in June that global issues and material deliveries had delayed completion of the work beyond the original estimate of the fall of this year.

“We hope to be done and completely renovated by the end of the year,” Watson said.

The Sooke Harbour House has been wrapped up in various legal actions during its time, including an ownership battle between several corporations involved in share-purchase agreements and co-owners Sinclair Philip and his wife, Frederique.

The Sooke couple who bought the property in 1979 was integral in establishing the Sooke Harbour House’s international reputation for culinary expertise and as a travel destination.

RELATED: Couple that owned Sooke Harbour House awarded $4 million after lengthy court case


