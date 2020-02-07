January’s increase in jobs came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent compared with 5.6 per cent in December(The Canadian Press file photo)

Statistics Canada says economy added 34,500 jobs in January, unemployment down

Economists on average had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January

The Canadian economy added 34,500 jobs in January, fuelled by gains in the manufacturing, construction and agriculture industries, Statistics Canada said Friday.

The increase in jobs came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.5 per cent compared with 5.6 per cent in December, according to the monthly labour force survey.

Economists on average had expected an increase of 15,000 jobs for January, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The goods-producing sector powered the job growth as it gained 49,100 jobs. The manufacturing group added 20,500 jobs for the month, while the construction subsector added 15,800. Agriculture added 11,500.

Meanwhile, the services-producing sector lost 14,500 jobs, weighed down by the loss of 16,000 jobs in the health care and social assistance subsector.

The gain in jobs for the month came as the number of full-time jobs rose by 35,700, while part-time employment fell by 1,200.

READ MORE: Canadian economy added 35,200 jobs in December, unemployment rate falls

Regionally, Quebec added 19,100 jobs in January, while Manitoba added 6,500 jobs. New Brunswick added 4,600. The number of jobs fell by 18,900 in Alberta.

The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold last month but left the door open to future rate cuts if weakness seen in the economy at the end of last year is more persistent than expected.

Governor Stephen Poloz has said the central bank will be paying particular attention to developments in consumer spending, the housing market and business investment.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal privacy watchdog wants judge to declare Facebook broke laws on personal info

Just Posted

Lessons from the Tseshaht longhouse: countering ignorance-based racism with knowledge

A Nuu-chah-nulth First Nation and School District 70 share their cultures during annual event

Arrowview Hotel Demolition continues

Owner intent on building condominiums once old building is razed

PAC RIM ACTIVE: Poplar grove near former Port Alberni airstrip site lies idle

Land is an unused ALR gem, but no one is using it for growing, says columnist

Province appoints special mediators in bid to end coastal forest strike

Amanda Rogers and Vince Ready given powers to craft recommended deal to break eight-month impasse

Port Alberni five-pin bowlers off to provincial championships

Rainbow Lanes team wins qualifier at home

Fashion Fridays: what you need to know when buying jeans

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce injunction at Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Man describes being ‘clobbered’ by mudslide up rural Hope road

Tim Helmer woke to his car spinning in the dark, with debris and water flowing over windshield

Two B.C. visitors test positive for Wuhan coronavirus, now four cases

Man, woman in 30s staying with second patient in Vancouver area

RCMP cleared after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, was reported missing on Sept. 3, 2019

Rebuild for Island farm market for spring opening well underway

Scars from the massive flood being repaired through a “river-ation”

North Island petition encouraging protection of B.C.’s ‘working forest’ gaining momentum

Will be presented to government during a rally on Feb. 18

Woman charged with arson in relation to Duncan fire

No injuries reported

Most Read