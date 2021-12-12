Students at North Island College, VIU benefit from co-op funding

New Democrat MLAs Sheila Malcolmson and Josie Osborne say students at North Island College and Vancouver Island University will have greater access to learning opportunities with new co-op and work-integrated learning funding.

“This is great news for our region because co-op programs give students hands-on learning,” said Malcolmson, MLA for Nanaimo. “Work-integrated learning also helps employers who need extra hands for a short-term project, are looking for fresh ideas, or want to help mentor the next generation.”

North Island College is receiving $167,000 for local engagement with employers, career training and professional development initiatives. Vancouver Island University is receiving $175,000 for regional employer recruitment, 250 more work-integrated learning placements, and career education.

This one-time funding will expand co-op and work-integrated learning programs, and focus on placements in sectors impacted by the pandemic. In total, 47 projects are being funded at all 25 public post-secondary institutions in B.C, creating up to 3,000 new co-op and work-integrated learning placements for students.

“Building a strong, rich, and diverse economy on the North Island requires people and organizations to work together,” said Osborne, MLA for Mid Island-Pacific Rim. “I’m excited to see North Island College and Vancouver Island University doing exactly that.

“A regional hub will make it easier for everyone to build relationships and help fill skills gaps, while giving students more opportunities to experience the great things our region has to offer.”

