The corporate logo of Teck Resources Limited is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Teck Resources cutting steelmaking coal sales guidance after equipment failure

Elkview operations could be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made

Teck Resources Ltd. is cutting its steelmaking coal sales guidance after an equipment failure at its Elkview operation in B.C. and a strike at Westshore Terminals.

The Vancouver-based miner says it now expects its third-quarter steelmaking coal sales to be between 5.5 million and 5.9 million tonnes compared with earlier guidance for between 5.8 million and 6.2 million tonnes.

The company says there was a “structural failure” of the plant feed conveyor belt.

Initial estimates are that production at Elkview operations will be interrupted for one to two months while the repairs are made.

Teck estimated that if the suspension lasts two months that the impact on 2022 steelmaking coal production will be in the range of 1.5 million tonnes.

The company say Elkview will reschedule planned plant maintenance to take advantage of plant downtime and mine operations will focus on pre-stripping during the outage.

RELATED: Teck’s Elk Valley coal mines make bank in Q2

mining

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Worker shortage solution requires housing action: Vancouver Island business leaders

Just Posted

Diane Goddard ran in the Terry Fox Run on Sunday, Sept. 18 for the late Ken and Mary Goddard and Avis and Rudy Johanson. She finished first in the 2K run. She is seen here with her grandson Liam Goddard, age 11 months, and her dog Sidney. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Terry Fox Run returns to Port Alberni for 42nd year

Krista Wells, Chris Dooyeweerd and John Dryden make music at Noteable Music on Gertrude Street in Port Alberni. (TERESA BIRD/ Alberni Valley News)
BIZ BEAT: Music finds a new home in Port Alberni

Char’s Landing in Port Alberni has been hosting Coffee Chats with the Candidates on Monday evenings. (PHOTO COURTESY CHAR’S LANDING)
All-candidate meetings set for Port Alberni

Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward Ethan Bono scored a goal against the Powell River Kings on Sunday in his hometown of Port McNeill at the Chilton Regional Arena. (Tyson Whitney - North Island Gazette)
Bono returns to home ice for two preseason BCHL games in Port McNeill