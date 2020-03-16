Signage for Tim Hortons is seen outside a Tim Hortons restaurant in Toronto, Friday, March 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Tim Hortons moving to take-out, drive-thru and delivery only amid COVID-19 fears

Follows similar move by Starbucks

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it is asking Canadian Tim Hortons restaurant owners to provide take-out, drive-thru and delivery only in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The company says it is closing all dining room seating effective Tuesday.

The move follows a similar one by Starbucks this weekend. The coffee chain said it would close some high-traffic locations and remove seating from its stores.

READ MORE: Starbucks Canada to nix seating, closing mall, university-based stores due to COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

