Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

As patio season returns stronger than ever, craft beer enthusiasts at the B.C. Ale Trail have put together a list of the top 10 local brewery patios to visit, which includes Penticton’s very own Cannery Brewing. Source: pixabay.

Breweries throughout B.C. are welcoming phase three of the province’s restart plan, which has allowed them to expand their outdoor patios and even add new outdoor spaces.

“The patio expansion has been a saviour for us this season,” said Michael Lewis, the general manager of Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount. “We can accommodate our customers; they love the changes and feel safer with more outdoor space available. We are excited and appreciative of the expedient moves by (the) government to support the hospitality industry with these temporary policy changes to allow small businesses to try and survive the crisis.”

READ MORE: COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

To see more “ale trails” curated by the B.C. Ale Trail, visit https://bcaletrail.ca/ale-trails/

