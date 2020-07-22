Top local breweries to visit on the B.C. Ale Trail

Breweries throughout B.C. are welcoming phase three of the province’s restart plan, which has allowed them to expand their outdoor patios and even add new outdoor spaces.
“The patio expansion has been a saviour for us this season,” said Michael Lewis, the general manager of Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount. “We can accommodate our customers; they love the changes and feel safer with more outdoor space available. We are excited and appreciative of the expedient moves by (the) government to support the hospitality industry with these temporary policy changes to allow small businesses to try and survive the crisis.”
As patio season returns stronger than ever, craft beer enthusiasts at the B.C. Ale Trail have put together a list of the top 10 local brewery patios to visit, which includes Penticton’s very own Cannery Brewing.
- Three Ranges Brewing in Valemount
“Picnic tables and other lawn furniture give this patio the feel of a beer garden. Although food isn’t available on-site, customers are welcome to bring their own food or grab a wood-fired pizza from the pizzeria across the street.
Three Ranges Brewing can be found on the Northern BC Ale Trail.”
- Canoe Brewpub in Victoria
“Canoe has the best patio in Victoria, if not all of BC, full stop, thanks to its setting next to the Inner Harbour below the new bridge. Add to that food from an excellent kitchen and delicious craft beer brewed on-site.
Canoe Brewpub can be found on the Victoria Ale Trail.”
- Howe Sound Brewing in Squamish
“The breathtaking backdrop of The Stawamus Chief has made this patio one of the best spots to sip a beer in BC since this brewpub opened in 1996.
Howe Sound Brewing can be found on the Squamish Ale Trail.”
- Wildeye Brewing in North Vancouver
“In addition to its large indoor tasting room, Wildeye recently opened an outdoor patio with picnic tables, shrubs and even a palm tree.
Wildeye Brewing can be found on the Vancouver’s North Shore Ale Trail.”
- Parkside Brewery in Port Moody
“Most of the breweries on Brewers Row in Port Moody have outdoor spaces, but the biggest is the patio at Parkside Brewery. Now this brewery has added a second side patio for ever more outdoor seating.
Parkside Brewery can be found on the Port Moody Ale Trail.”
- Cannery Brewing in Penticton
“Cannery already had a patio set up, but it recently added The Backyard, a comfortable space behind the brewery that will make you feel right at home.
Cannery Brewing can be found on the Penticton Ale Trail.”
- Over Time Beer Works in Kimberley
“Over Time took advantage of ‘time off’ during the pandemic to add a comfortable patio beside the brewery, complete with a bocce pit.
Over Time Beer Works can be found on the Kootenay Rockies East Ale Trail.”
- Tapworks Brewing in Gibsons
“Tapworks’ rooftop patio offers a spectacular setting to enjoy food and beer with views of Howe Sound.
Tapworks Brewing can be found on the Sunshine Coast Ale Trail.”
- Field House Brewing in Abbotsford
View this post on Instagram
It's looking like a nice time to grab a beer and good eats on our patio or beer lawn 😉 come make the most of this sunny afternoon! - Click the link in your bio to book your next visit, or take a chance on our drop in beer lawn ✨ - - - #purveyorsofthegoodlife #goodbeersweirdtimes #exploreabbotsford #downtownabbotsford #eastabby #bcbrewery #weheartlocalbc #explorefraservalley #explorebc
“Field House has a covered patio along with a 3000-square-foot Beer Lawn in front of the brewery.
Field House Brewing can be found on the Fraser Valley Ale Trail.”
- Dog Mountain Brewing in Port Alberni
“This brewery, which opened late in 2019, has a rooftop patio with stellar views of the Alberni Inlet.
Dog Mountain Brewing can be found on the Vancouver Island Ale Trail Part 2.”
To see more “ale trails” curated by the B.C. Ale Trail, visit https://bcaletrail.ca/ale-trails/
Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@crestonvalleyadvance.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.