Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Tseshaht Market celebrated the grand opening of its Western Nations fuel pumps

Alberni District Co-op has partnered with Tseshaht Market to provide a new and improved gas bar on Highway 4.

Tseshaht Market, which is owned and operated by Tseshaht First Nation, unveiled its new Western Nations fuel pumps earlier this month. Western Nations is a fuel supply program created by Co-op for Indigenous-owned gas bars.

Claudine Watts, general manager for Tseshaht Market, explained that the contract with their previous fuel supplier had come to an end, so the nation put out a request for proposals earlier this year for a new one.

“There were five companies who responded,” said Watts. “[Co-op’s] was the best one.”

Alberni District Co-op owns three gas stations in Port Alberni, as well as a liquor store at the bottom of Johnston Road.

“We wanted to create that partnership with [Tseshaht Market],” explained Dave Heinrichs, general manager of Alberni District Co-op.

“The transition went pretty smoothly. We’re pretty excited about it.”

Although Co-op is providing fuel for Tseshaht Market, customers will not be able to use their Co-op memberships at the store or the gas bar.

“[Tseshaht Market] is still their own entity,” said Heinrichs. “It’s just Co-op supplying the fuel.”

The gas bar had a soft opening on Sunday, Oct. 16, after a four-week renovation period. The new fuel pumps will soon have pay-at-the-pump capabilities, which is new for Tseshaht Market, said Watts.

“It’s been going really well,” said Watts. “Everyone likes the new look we have.”

Tseshaht Market and Co-op held a ceremony on Saturday (Oct. 29) morning, with gift-giving, singing and drumming to celebrate the new partnership.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

IndigenousPort Alberni

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

Just Posted

Representatives from Tseshaht Market and Alberni District Co-op stand beside one of the newly-installed gas pumps during a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Tseshaht Market partners with Co-op for fuel

Learn about pen and ink watercoloiur washes with artist Jim Sears at The Grove at Harbour Quay on Dec. 3, 2022. (THE GROVE SCREENSHOT)
ARTS AROUND: Learn pen and ink techniques with Jim Sears

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Lynda Currey, left, Shelley Penner, Marcia Green and Debra Luecke are part of the executive celebrating 50 years of Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Fair. (Missing from photo: Kate McKinley, Michelle Gagnon and Amanda Price). (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50th anniversary in Port Alberni