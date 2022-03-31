Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial drydock on the West Coast of the Americas. (File photo Seaspan)

Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards operates within the federally-owned Esquimalt Graving Dock, the largest solid bottom commercial drydock on the West Coast of the Americas. (File photo Seaspan)

Union appears ready to take job action at Victoria Shipyards

72-hour strike notice ends just after 9 a.m. Friday, job action could begin Saturday

Strike notice issued by unionized staff at Victoria Shipyards expires shortly after 9 a.m. Friday.

Union members working at Seaspan’s Victoria Shipyards, led by the Boilermakers 191, held a strike vote March 24 where 98 per cent voted in favour of a strike, according to a Movement of United Professionals bulletin to its members.

The Boilermakers 191, on behalf of all unions at the site, issued 72-hour strike notice March 29. A March 31 MoveUP bulletin alerted members that with no clear indication that bargaining will resume, it is likely the union will request a mediator from the Labour Relations Board to book out – or step aside.

The union would be in a position to take job action 48 hours after the request is sent to the LRB, which means if that happened Thursday, job action could begin at the Esquimalt jobsite as of Saturday.

Black Press Media has reached out to Victoria Shipyards for comment.

READ ALSO: Victoria shipyard one of three in Canada to share $7-billion in navy maintenance contracts

READ ALSO: Victoria shipyard awarded one-third of $1.5 billion frigate-repair contracts

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Labourshipbuilding

Previous story
Seafood biz braces for losses of jobs, fish due to sanctions
Next story
Starting Friday, vaccinated travellers to Canada don’t need a COVID-19 test

Just Posted

Big Daddy joins The Ticks on the Five Acre Co. mobile stage at the Alberni Valley Bulldogs’ playoff tailgate party on April 2, 2022. (FACEBOOK PHOTO)
BCHL Bulldogs ramp up playoff excitement with Saturday tailgate party

Members of the Assembly of First Nations perform in St. Peter’s Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegates are set to have a final meeting with Pope Francis in the Vatican today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Alessandra Tarantino
Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

First responders deal with a single-vehicle accident on Highway 4 near the turnoff to Central Lake Road on March 28, 2022. Two people were taken to hospital. (RCMP PHOTO)
Teen driver nabbed for DUI after single-vehicle crash on Highway 4

NIC STEM faculty member Amber Stroeder and Ryker Hawley explore physics, chemistry and biology in the Mad Scientist Camp. Mad Scientist camps returns to NIC’s Comox Valley campus July 4-8 and Aug 2-5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
New science-based camps coming to NIC Youth Academy this summer