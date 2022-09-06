Valley Vonka: more chocolate, more golden tickets!

Alberni Valley News publisher Teresa Bird takes a bite out of a Valley Vonka chocolate bar. Look for the Valley Vonka poster at local businesses to get your bar. (SUSIE QUINN PHOTO)

Valley Vonka bars only available while supplies last!

In the words of Willy Wonka, “Hold your breath, make a wish, count to three…” and maybe you’ll find a golden ticket inside a Valley Vonka chocolate bar!

Valley Vonka is back and there are more chocolate bars to enjoy and more Golden tickets to find and more prizes to win!

Valley Vonka is the Alberni Valley News take on the Golden Ticket contest from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory book and movies. Valley Vonka is a local fundraiser with all the proceeds raised benefitting Literacy Alberni’s Raise-A-Reader campaign.

“The Alberni Valley News has been a long-time supporter of Literacy Alberni and the Raise-A-Reader program. We first launched Valley Vonka in 2019 and it was resounding success,” says News publisher Teresa Bird. “Like other non-profits, Literacy Alberni’s funding has been impacted by the pandemic, so we hope a little Valley Vonka magic will reap big rewards for literacy.

“Literacy is vital to the health of our community. When residents can read, they engage more, feel more involved and take an active part in making our community a better place to live. Port Alberni has a high rate of illiteracy and Literacy Alberni continues to address those challenges with various programs including English as a Second Language, Senior and Adult Learner Programs, Klitsa Tutoring for students, Anti-racism Awareness and Little Libraries.”

The chocolate bars sold so quickly last year (in just 10 days!) that the hard-working Oompa-Loompas at Coombs Country Candy have created 50% more bars for 2022 – that’s 1,500 scrumpdiddlyumptious Valley Vonka chocolate bars! And by popular request half the bars are dark and half are milk chocolate. Inside four of those special chocolate bars is a golden ticket waiting to be found! The four lucky people who find a golden ticket will qualify to win one of these four fabulous prizes, drawn at random:

• A 55” 4K LED Smart TV from The Brick!

• Groceries and Gas! Over $500 in gift cards

• 1-Night Stay at the Tigh-na-mara, including dinner for 2 and a Twilight Soak in Grotto Spa’s mineral pool!

As well, children aged 12 or younger are invited to enter the Valley Vonka colouring contest (see page 13 of the Alberni Valley News) to win a sweet prize – chocolate and books for a year from Coombs Country Candy and Mobius Books (awarded as 12 –$20 gift certificates from each store).

The milk and dark chocolate bars are available now but only in September or until they run out. Last year they were gone in just ten days!

Suggested donation is $5. The goal is to raise $7,500 for literacy programs in the Alberni Valley. Funds raised will

be donated to Literacy Alberni’s Raise A Reader campaign.

If you find a golden ticket, bring it to the Alberni Valley News office at 4918 Napier Street to be entered in a random draw for the prizes Sept. 28.

This fundraiser is made possible because of local business sponsors who have generously contributed cash and prizes so all the proceeds from the chocolate bars can go to Literacy Alberni through Raise-A-Reader.

Get your bars at:

RE/MAX Mid-Island

Coombs Country Candy

The Brick

Mobius Books

Flandangles

R. Anderson & Associates

Bosley’s

Literacy Alberni

Animal Ark

Alberni Valley News

Or visit the Literacy Alberni booth this weekend at the Fall Fair!

Port Alberni