A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver home sales down 46% from last year, 13% from September: board

Composite benchmark price for Metro Vancouver sat at $1,148,900

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales continued to plunge in October, falling 45.5 per cent from the year before and 12.8 per cent from September.

Last month sales totalled 1,903 and were 33.3 per cent below the 10-year October sales average.

The board attributed the slowdown’s continuation to inflation and rising interest rates, which have led many buyers and sellers to reassess purchasing or listing a home.

But as sales remain near historic lows, the board says the number of listings is on the rise, causing home prices to recede from the record highs reached in the spring of 2022.

The composite benchmark price for Metro Vancouver sat at $1,148,900, up 2.1 per cent from October 2021, but down 0.6 per cent from September and 9.2 per cent over the last six months.

There were 4,033 new listings in the market last month, a 0.4 per cent decrease from October 2021 and a 4.6 per cent drop from September 2022.

“Recent years have been characterized by a frenetic pace of sales amplified by scarce listings on the market to choose from,” said Andrew Lis, the board’s director of economics and data analytics, in a written statement.

“Today’s market cycle is a marked departure, with a slower pace of sales and more selection to choose from.”

RELATED: Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales down

home salesReal estateVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Seaweed industry looking at potential to scale up production on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Aaron Badovinac of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the scrum with the ball during a game against Trinity Western University on Oct. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep bounce back with rugby win

Lynda Currey, left, Shelley Penner, Marcia Green and Debra Luecke are part of the executive celebrating 50 years of Christmas in the Valley Arts and Crafts Fair. (Missing from photo: Kate McKinley, Michelle Gagnon and Amanda Price). (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Christmas in the Valley celebrates 50th anniversary in Port Alberni

Sisters Brooklin Albaya (age eight) and Maci (age four) pose with a few of the scary characters that were in the haunted forest at Beaver Creek Community Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni celebrates Halloween with haunted events

Members of the Port Alberni Toy Run, accompanied by ADSS staff, present a cheque to Breakfast Club coordinator Melody Burton. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Toy Run donates to ADSS Breakfast Club