Chris Bjerrisgaard says the re-re-branding of Vancouver Island Brewing really brings back more of the “Island feel” that customers missed. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Vancouver Island brewery re-brands again after cryptic new logo failed

Victoria-based brewers said goodbye to confusing hexagon logo

When plan ‘A’ doesn’t work, it’s try, try again or — for Vancouver Island Brewing–brand, brand again.

The local brewery launched a new logo in 2018, less than a year after re-branding themselves in 2017 in an attempt to revitalize their product.

“We had a bit of a misstep in re-branding in 2016/17 and really lost our way and the feel of the Island,” said Chris Bjerrisgaard, marketing director and Vancouver Island Brewing.

The 2016/2017 launch focused on a minimalist-style logo which featured “VI” in the centre of a hexagon, which left many people confused.

“They were like ‘Is it six?’–because of the VI– they didn’t really understand where we were going with that, and that we lost the Island feel,” Bjerrisgaard said.

The updated logo features a circular text decorated with two orca whales, in homage to an even earlier logo that showed a breaching orca.

“We’re happy we can reach into our past, but also show a way forward,” Bjerrisgaard said.

Vancouver Island Brewing’s former logo (left) had many people confused, so they relaunched with a more Island-inspired look (Facebook/Vancouver Island Brewing)

The brewery made good humour of their “oops” by poking fun at themselves on their social media campaigns.

“Trying to deny that you made a mistake looks even worse, we admitted 2017 was rough: fake news, Roman numerals and hexagons,” Bjerrisgaard said. “It wasn’t a great year for a lot of people, and definitely not for Vancouver Island Brewing.”

The brewery has seen many makeovers since its inception in 1984 when it launched as Island Pacific Brewing. Since then it’s moved, had brewery renovations, a name change and several re-brands, after this round the plan is to stick with what works.

“We think it has a lot of longevity behind it now,” Bjerrisgaard said. “Keep your eyes on Vancouver Island Brewing, we’re back in a big way.”

