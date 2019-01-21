Vancouver Island career fair will help serve a job-seekers’ market

The next Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Feb. 7 in the Comox Valley. BLACK PRESS file photo

An upcoming education and career fair can be part of the pathway for Vancouver Island job seekers.

The next Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Feb. 7 in the Comox Valley.

Around 40 exhibitors are confirmed for the fair, which is meant to connect job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and opportunities.

“The career fair planning is going great, we are just finishing up the sales and it’s turning out to be yet another successful Black Press career fair,” said events manager Sheri Jackson.

She has been involved with a handful of the career fairs in recent months and has seen first hand what can happen.

“The exhibitors find many viable candidates to take to the next step of their hiring process and that is really all we can ask for,” Jackson said.

“It’s such a good feeling to see the job seekers come in and make connections that they may not have otherwise made without the event. I personally feel we are making a difference.”

She said the events illustrate the supply-and-demand challenges for employers and how much hiring still needs to be done in B.C.

Though the career fairs rotate to different communities, they are meant to serve an entire region. Jackson said this event is being promoted across the mid and north Island, with exhibitors representing the whole Island.

“It is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to make a career change, or entering the workforce for the first time, or looking at post-secondary education,” Jackson said. “[It’s] a one-stop shop for someone’s future.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 19 Wing/CFB Comox, Station Main, Lazo Road, Comox. Major sponsors are Mowi, formerly Marine Harvest, and Ramsay Lampman Rhodes Lawyers.

