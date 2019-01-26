Mazzei Electric was named Business of the Year at the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards this past week. NEWS BULLETIN photo

Vancouver Island’s best in business recognized at awards gala

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented this past week

A lot of folks on Vancouver Island are powered up thanks to Mazzei Electric, and that business was rewarded for its efforts.

The Island-based electrical contractor was named Business of the Year at the Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards this past week.

The 19th annual awards, presented by Grant Thornton LLP, were held at a gala event Thursday at Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

Mazzei Electric’s win came in the category for 50 or more employees. Mazzei, of Nanaimo and Victoria (as well as Fort St. John), also received a Business Excellence Award last year, when it was the winner in the Builders and Trades category.

Small Business of the Year for this year was V.I. Creature Teachers of Campbell River.

“Every year there are some amazing success stories that are told at this event,” said Mark MacDonald of Business Examiner, event coordinator, in a press release. “There is a lot of hard-working business people who have put everything they have into their companies, and it’s great to have an evening to celebrate their efforts.”

There were 85 finalists across 17 categories.

Other winners included:

Automotive – Cowichan Auto Repair, Duncan; Brewery – Twin City Brewing, Port Alberni; Construction/Development/Real Estate – Tectonica, Nanaimo; Entrepreneur – McTavish Academy of Art, Saanich; Food and Food Production – Urban Bee Honey Farm, Victoria; Green – J. Zsiros Contracting, Courtenay; Health Care – Bayshore Home Health, Saanich; Hospitality – Crystal Cove Beach Resort, Tofino; Manufacturer – VMAC, Nanaimo; Professional – Waymark Architecture, Victoria; Retail: M&N Mattress, Parksville; Technology – Trich Analytics, Victoria; Tourism – Surf Sister Surf School, Victoria; Trades – Westcom Plumbing and Gas, Sooke; Wood Products – D&H Woodworks, Sooke.

Black Press was a platinum medium sponsor of the BE Awards.

Previous story
B.C. loggers brace for changes in century-old log export policy

Just Posted

Montreal harpist Eveline Rousseau performs at Char’s Landing

Tickets are available for the Jan. 26 show—doors open 7 p.m.

VIDEO: Stellar Jay Organics is Vancouver Island’s first approved cannabis shop

Stellar Jay Organics in Port Hardy has been approved by the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch

BUDGET 2019: Port Alberni city council considers 2019 budget draft

Next budget meeting is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 28

Alberni Valley journalist to speak at Words on Fire

Wawmeesh Hamilton will be the featured reader at AV Words on Fire

Residents, volunteers weigh in on future of McLean Mill National Historic Site

Committee of the whole meeting drew dozens of Alberni Valley residents

New cell tower brings wireless service to Sproat Lake

Rogers Communications tower will provide coverage for 2,000 residents

Vancouver Island’s best in business recognized at awards gala

Vancouver Island Business Excellence Awards were presented this past week

VIDEO: Kootenay boy, 10, brave in the face of cancer

Fernie Ghostriders vs. Kimberley Dynamiters game to raise funds for young fan fighting cancer

Puppy from Iran that had acid thrown on her face to have surgery in Vancouver

The surgery will create nostril openings and use the tip of her ear to replace the melted bone and skin

Edmonton Police say hate crimes unit is watching group that showed up at mosque

Spokesperson with Al Rashid mosque said two men entered the building before prayers

Measles outbreak in Washington state spurs warning from BC Centre for Disease Control

State of emergency declared by Washington state governor

Taking tune from ‘The Office,’ Arizona mechanic helps save woman’s life

Cross Scott didn’t know any emergency training but thought of Michael Scott learning CPR to the ‘Stayin’ Alive’

UPDATE: 34 dead, many feared buried in mud after Brazil dam collapse

Nearly a full day since the disaster happened, finding many more survivors was looking increasingly unlikely

John McCallum resigns as Canada’s ambassador to China at PM’s request

McCallum admitted to misspeaking earlier in the week over Huawei Meng Wanzhou’s case

Most Read