Dana Collins, Managing Director of The Juniper Collective, named to the 2021 list of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network (CNW Group/The Juniper Collective)

Dana Collins, Managing Director of The Juniper Collective, named to the 2021 list of Canada’s 100 most powerful women by the Women’s Executive Network (CNW Group/The Juniper Collective)

Vancouver Island’s Dana Collins listed among Canada’s most powerful women

Forestry consultant making a name for bringing inclusion/diversity to the industry

Black Creek’s Dana Collins has been included on a list of Canada’s most powerful women.

She is being recognized as one of 100 award winners by Women’s Executive Network for her work advocating for workforce diversity and inspiring tomorrow’s leaders.

“It is an honour,” Collins said, “As it is the first time somebody in the forestry sector has been recognized.”

She was quick to point out her achievements are due to the ground work of other women in the industry.

“I haven’t done this by myself –all of my mentors have been really powerful women in the sector. I’m pleased because I think this is going to shine a light on a critically important sector to the Canadian economy.”

Originally, from Toronto, Collins was raised by a family of educators.

She studied ecology and evolutionary biology for my undergraduate degree at the University of Toronto, and had taken a course on forest ecology.

“I found that it just brought the science that I’d been studying at a molecular level to a larger scale and brought out more practical solutions to the environmental movement,” she said.

READ MORE: Two mossy events coming to Cortes Island in November

READ MORE: Local forestry engineer receives provincial award

Her current role sees her serving as the Managing Director of the Juniper Collective – a forward-looking inclusion and diversity consultancy that partners with organizations in the forest sector to develop practical solutions for respectful and inclusive workplaces.

“”Inclusion begets innovation and I’m committed to making the forest sector more inclusive. Given women make up approximately 17 percent of the workforce, it’s imperative that we break down barriers, uplift under-represented voices, and encourage women to pursue rewarding careers in forestry,” Collins said.

In her previous role as the Executive Director of The Canadian Institute of Forestry, she lead a national initiative to support the recruitment, retention, and advancement of women in Canada’s forest sector.

Collins was previously named as a recipient of The Prince of Wales Award for Sustainable Forest Management.

There are plenty of big issues forestry is facing at this juncture, among them – what to do with old growth forest, how to manage the affects of climate change, the northward migration of trees, and the increased frequency and intensity of fire season.

“There are major issues that our industry needs to tackle and there’s no one size fits all solution,” Collins said.

“But bringing some diverse ways of thinking can certainly help add a little more to the conversation.”

For more information on WXN and the Top 100 Awards please see https://wxnetwork.com/page/top100awards.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverComox Valleyforestrywomen in business

Previous story
U.S. softwood ruling, old-growth plan add uncertainty to B.C. lumber trade

Just Posted

Tim Pley, the City of Port Alberni CAO, is retiring after 31 years of service to the city. Pley was hired as the CAO in 2016. (AV NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s chief administrative officer to retire after 31 years

Karl Holdsworth of Commandos Pacific Motorcycles cleans the cross of Robert Oldale, a Navy veteran that was on the HMCS Bonaventure, the last aircraft carrier to serve in Canada’s Armed Forces. The Commandos stepped up to clean off the crosses in Port Alberni’s Field of Honour prior to Remembrance Day ceremonies on Nov. 11. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)
Commandos Motorcycle Club steps up to help veterans in Port Alberni

A lightning strike destroyed this radio receiver at the summit of Porter Mountain knocking DriveBC’s Sutton Pass camera out of service in November, 2020. (Photo courtesy of B.C.’s ministry of transportation and infrastructure)
Hwy. 4 camera at Sutton Pass remains down a year after lightning strike

Sti Rokotuiwakaya of the Port Alberni Black Sheep breaks away from the pack to score a try during a game against the Comox Valley Kickers on Nov. 6. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni Black Sheep dominate in win against Comox