Victoria developer sees housing potential in Port Alberni’s south side

A parking lot that has stood vacant for decades could soon be the site of a new housing development in South Port Alberni.

The area has caught the eye of Victoria developer Chris Le Fevre, whose work can be found in Tofino (Middle Beach Lodge), Mount Washington (the Beaufort Heights development and more) and throughout Victoria. He is particularly known for his award-winning heritage conversions in “old town” Victoria.

Le Fevre sees potential in Port Alberni.

“I’m at the stage in my career where I will only go and do business in places where I feel good, comfortable and where I feel I can make a contribution,” says Le Fevre. “I’ve been looking to invest in Port Alberni for some time.”

READ: PROGRESS 2021: Port Alberni faces unique challenges with housing

When the parking lot that was used for overflow for Woodward’s and then Zellers department stores, at the corner of Third Avenue and Mar Street, came up for sale, Le Fevre saw the opportunity.

“I like that area,” he says. “I see change, green spots appearing and I always like to work hard where there’s an underdog. I feel that change is already coming.”

Le Fevre has not approached city council with building plans yet—they are still under development. He said he envisions a mix of housing: single family dwellings, townhouses, smaller cottage dwellings, something architecturally compatible “with what Port Alberni is all about.” He estimates 40 or 50 homes.

“The housing I intend to build is not just a chosen few. It won’t be high-end housing, it will be as affordable as I can make it.

“I’m not your typical, broad base developer. I do interesting things; my time at Woodwards Village will be no different.”

Le Fevre expects to bring his plans to city council “in the next few months.”



susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional DistrictHousingPort Alberni