WATCH: Candid moments captured at the Alberni Community Excellence Awards

The Italian Hall on Sixth Avenue in Port Alberni was packed last Friday (April 20) for the 2018 Community Excellence Awards, hosted by the Alberni Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Winners were declared in 18 categories, with up to three nominees in each category.

Alberni Valley News editor Susan Quinn captured some candid moments at the event.

Aside from the local business community celebrating, Val Litwin—president of the BC Chamber of Commerce—as well as Courtenay-Alberni MP Gord Johns and Mid Island-Pacific Rim MLA Scott Fraser all had positive things to say about the passion Alberni Valley businesspeople have for their community.

