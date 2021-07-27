Wendy’s coming to Alberni Mall

Restaurant will be located in what is now mall’s parking lot

The proposed plans for a new Wendy's restaurant in Port Alberni. (PHOTO COURTESY COLLABOR8 ARCHITECTURE + DESIGN)

A new fast food restaurant is coming to Port Alberni.

City council approved a development permit on Monday, July 26 for a Wendy’s restaurant with a drive-thru at the Alberni Mall on Johnston Road. The Alberni Mall is located across the street from Pacific Rim Shopping Centre and includes Canadian Tire, Home Hardware and Boston Pizza.

According to development planner Price Leurebourg, the restaurant will be located in what is currently the mall’s parking lot, adjacent to the new Bank of Montreal (BMO) building. Although the construction of the restaurant will remove some existing parking stalls, the restaurant will have 10 dedicated parking stalls and the Alberni Mall will still have 683 parking stalls left.

The restaurant will have seating for 26 diners and the development includes plans for landscaping with a mix of trees and shrubs.

Council expressed support for the project on Monday.

“I’m very happy to see continued investment in our community and our local economy,” said Councillor Helen Poon.


