West Coast Nibbler raises more than $10,000 for Port Alberni charities

Organizers for the third annual Westcoast Nibbler declared the food and beverage fundraising event a success on Saturday.

The event took place at Alberni Athletic Hall, and was a fundraiser for both the hall and Westhaven seniors’ facility. The event was put on by the West Coast General Hospital Foundation.

There were 390 tickets sold, an increase over last year, and more than $10,000 was made for both charities. There was a huge line of people anxious to attend at the door at 4:30 p.m. at the Alberni Athletic Hall.

The outer circle held all of the yummy foods and beverages. There were 14 in all and included a brewery and distillery from Tofino.

Participants were invited to vote on the “best of” in a variety of categories. The winners were: Best Beverage—Twin City Brewing; Best Meat—Double R Meats; Best Seafood—Starboard Grill; Best Vegetable—Brie & Barrel; Best Dessert—Sugar Shak.

The winner of the door prize was Charmaine Fines (a $10 gift certificate from each of the vendors). Runner-up prize of a floral bouquet with mugs from Azalea Flowers and Gifts was won by Crystal Amos. Local businesses also supplied other draw prizes during the event.

Robin Miles and Andy Richards of Dog Mountain Brewing pull a glass of lager at the 2020 Westcoast Nibbler fundraising event at the Alberni Athletic Hall. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)