Work progresses on Canadian Maritime Engineering’s Port Alberni building

New fabrication building on waterfront could be running by early February

A contractor works on the Canadian Maritime Engineering building at the old plywood mill site between Canal Waterfront Park and Alberni Pacific Division Sawmill in December. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Canadian Maritime Engineering’s new manufacturing building is progressing on the vacant lot between Alberni Pacific Division Sawmill and Canal Waterfront Park.

Cladding for the exterior walls took place in late December and early January.

“We expect to be able to occupy it in early February or late January,” said Steve Dunagan from Canadian Maritime Engineering (CME).

If the weather cooperates, Dunagan said contractors hope to have the floor poured later this month or early in February. He expects the building will be put to use as soon as possible once it’s ready. “We’ve got several projects right now that we’re working on so we’ll be putting something in there.”

This is the first phase of construction for the building. Dunagan said once the building is complete, there are plans for more work, including a dock and perhaps a machine shop.

“There will be more construction after that building is done. This building is just for fabrication.”

Canadian Maritime Engineering has branches in Nanaimo, Victoria and Port Alberni on the west coast and six other divisions on the east coast of Canada, including head office in Dartmouth, NS.