12th-annual Ride to Live set to rev up on Vancouver Island

Westcoast Motorcycle event is a fundraiser for the Island Prostate Centre

The 12th Annual Vancouver Island Motorcycle Ride to Live is set to get underway, Sept. 11. (VI Westcoast Ride to Live Facebook photo)

The 12th Annual Westcoast Motorcycle Ride to Live Vancouver Island returns this weekend.

The Sept. 11 event, which attracts riders from across the Island, is held to raise awareness and much-needed funds to help fight prostate cancer.

The ride, which aims to raise $50,000 for the Island Prostate Centre, starts and and ends at Enrico Winery, located on 3280 Telegraph Rd., Mill Bay.

For riders in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area interested in taking part, the group will gather at the Serious Coffee Parking lot in Parksville at 7:30 a.m.

Local organizer Brian Onushko, also a volunteer board member at the centre said, last year there were some 200 riders that helped raised close to $35,000.

“We’re hoping to raise around $50,000 this year,” said Onushko. “That’s our target because we’re hiring another nurse on our staff on the Island.”

Onushko said this year they are expecting more than 400 riders to participate. He hopes between 50 to 80 bikers will from Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

For more information on the event and how to donate, you can go online at https://viridetolive.com

To date, the ride, which started in 2010, has raised more than $700,000 that went directly to support programs and services offered through Island Prostate Centre, a grass roots non-profit organization which has a respected history in supporting men and their families dealing with prostate cancer through free supportive care programs and services.

