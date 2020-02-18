Mia Wolff, age nine, paints a fish on her family’s banner, which depicts the scenery of Puerto Escondido. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

2020 is another banner year for Port Alberni

Painted banners will be hung up in the Rotary Arts District this summer

BY SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the News

For the past 10 years, the community has been painting banners to beautify Port Alberni’s Arts District with some help from the Arrowsmith Rotary Club.

Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club said that 2019 added more than 80 new banners to those from previous years.

Another banner paint-in took place earlier this month, with dozens participating to help beautify Argyle Street.

“This past Thursday we had banner painters waiting to get in at 4 p.m., something that has not previously happened,” said McGifford.

The Arrowsmith Rotary Club now offers banner painting to facilities and groups like Fir Park Village.

“It has really taken off, and this new location at Glenwood has afforded us a warmer and more spacious atmosphere,” said McGifford.

Banners will be put up along Argyle Street later this year.

Jody Donovan painting a lovely sunset with an island. He later found that the island has an image that spectators have noticed looks like a bear. “I didn’t intend on it being a bear but others saw it,” he said. “And on the other side, they see a sea lion, all unintentional.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Linda Nelson paints a heron that will grace the Arts District this summer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

