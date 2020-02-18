2020 is another banner year for Port Alberni

For the past 10 years, the community has been painting banners to beautify Port Alberni’s Arts District with some help from the Arrowsmith Rotary Club.
Larry McGifford of the Arrowsmith Rotary Club said that 2019 added more than 80 new banners.
Another banner paint-in took place earlier this month, with dozens participating to help beautify Argyle Street.
“This past Thursday we had banner painters waiting to get in at 4 p.m.,” said McGifford.
The Arrowsmith Rotary Club now offers banner painting to facilities and groups like Fir Park Village.
“It has really taken off, and this new location at Glenwood has afforded us a warmer and more spacious atmosphere,” said McGifford.
Jody Donovan painting a lovely sunset with an island. He later found that the island has an image that spectators have noticed looks like a bear. “I didn’t intend on it being a bear but others saw it,” he said. “And on the other side, they see a sea lion, all unintentional.” (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Linda Nelson paints a heron that will grace the Arts District this summer. (SONJA DRINKWATER / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)