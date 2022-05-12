4-H alive and well in Port Alberni

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club were at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club, from left, Naomi Dorst, Abby Lamb, Jett Laborsiere, Jaxxon Wunderlick and Sophie Wunderlick held a bake sale and cake raffle at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 7, 2022. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club were at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 7, sharing their baking skills with the public in the form of a bake sale.

The 4-H club is open to children and youth aged nine to 19 years and are a multi-project club—not solely based on animals. There was also a raffle for a bull-shaped cake made and donated by Alma Ann’s Baked Goods, which Jason Dool won.

Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H in the Alberni Valley can call Charleen at 250-731-5740.

In case you didn’t know: the four Hs stand for head, heart, hands and health.

AgricultureAlberni ValleyAnimals