4-H alive and well in Port Alberni

Members of the Boots and Bridles 4-H Club were at Spirit Square Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 7, sharing their baking skills with the public in the form of a bake sale.
The 4-H club is open to children and youth aged nine to 19 years and are a multi-project club—not solely based on animals. There was also a raffle for a bull-shaped cake made and donated by Alma Ann’s Baked Goods, which Jason Dool won.
Anyone interested in learning more about 4-H in the Alberni Valley can call Charleen at 250-731-5740.
In case you didn’t know: the four Hs stand for head, heart, hands and health.