See photos taken across the Alberni Valley on July 23, 2020

The annual Day in the Life of Port Alberni souvenir section was published with the print edition of the Alberni Valley News this week (Aug. 26, 2020).

Five photographers travelled around town on July 23, 2020 to capture the life of the Alberni Valley from dawn to dusk. We also asked you, our readers, to submit your own photos taken that day.

Enjoy this slideshow of some of the images that were taken in Port Alberni.

Port Alberni



