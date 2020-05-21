Bree May, left, found a creative and fun way to celebrate her 30th birthday during the historic coronavirus pandemic ‘shelter at home’ measures: a backyard quarantined cake smash with Canticle Clark by her side! (PHOTO COURTESY DARRAN CHAISSON/ CHAISSON CREATIVE)

A Day in the Life of Port Alberni: pandemic edition

See what people in the Alberni Valley have been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic

What have people in the Alberni Valley been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We asked readers to submit their photos taken since the pandemic was declared back in March, and more than 30 people answered.

From frontline worker selfies to pictures of pets, schooling from home to outdoor adventures, see what people in Port Alberni have been up to for the past few months.

Coronavirus

Paramedics and other staff members from Station 124 B.C. Emergency Health Service (BCEHS), Port Alberni, are on the front line of COVID-19 response in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY DEB ROBERTS)

Jayden and Hunter Mcnabb create a special message for their community using their toy cars. (ADELLE MCNABB PHOTO)

A “thank you” sign hangs up outside of West Coast General Hospital. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

