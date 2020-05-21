A Day in the Life of Port Alberni: pandemic edition

See what people in the Alberni Valley have been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic

What have people in the Alberni Valley been up to during the COVID-19 pandemic?

We asked readers to submit their photos taken since the pandemic was declared back in March, and more than 30 people answered.

From frontline worker selfies to pictures of pets, schooling from home to outdoor adventures, see what people in Port Alberni have been up to for the past few months.

Coronavirus



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Paramedics and other staff members from Station 124 B.C. Emergency Health Service (BCEHS), Port Alberni, are on the front line of COVID-19 response in the community. (PHOTO COURTESY DEB ROBERTS)

Jayden and Hunter Mcnabb create a special message for their community using their toy cars. (ADELLE MCNABB PHOTO)