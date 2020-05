The maternity ward at West Coast General Hospital was a busy place in April 1950, with 13 babies snuggled into a giant bassinet.

With so many people sheltering at home with nothing to do and nowhere to go during the coronavirus pandemic, should we be surprised to see a baby boom in January and February of 2021?

