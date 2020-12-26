A LOOK BACK: Christmas in the Alberni Valley

Hilda and Mike Hanson of Port Alberni, their four children and an unnamed guest pose for a family Christmas photo circa 1960s. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives, at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN03253 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Take a peek into history with the Alberni Valley Museum

The Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives are a digital history of Port Alberni and surrounding area. This photo of Hilda and Mike Hanson and their family depict the way they celebrated the Christmas season in the 1960s.

Do you know anymore about this Hanson family? We’d love to hear how they are connected to the Alberni Valley.

The museum’s online archives can be found at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com and are searchable photographic records.

ChristmasChristmas treeMuseumPort Alberni