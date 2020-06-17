A LOOK BACK: Kitsuksis Creek in Port Alberni

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Kitsuksis Creek on Port Alberni’s waterfront looks different in 2020 than it does in this photo from 1900, courtesy of photographer Leonard Frank. The Alberni Hotel is located to the left of the photo: in the early 1900s it backed onto the Hotel Alberni, which is where the Alberni Valley News is presently located on Margaret Street. Kitsuskis means “stream with log across” in Nuu-chah-nulth. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PN00039 Alberni Valley Museum)

Famed Port Alberni photographer Leonard Frank captured this view of Kitsuksis Creek at the confluence with the Somass River, and the Alberni Hotel in the distance around 1900.

One of Port Alberni’s early colonial pioneers, Michael Sareault, built the Alberni Hotel as well as a small water-powered sawmill on Kitsuksis Creek at the turn of the 20th century. Jan Peterson writes about Sareault and his family in The Albernis: 1860–1922.

“Kitsuksis” means “stream with log across” in Nuu-chah-nulth language, according to Place Names of the Alberni Valley. The creek has been a fixture on Port Alberni’s waterfront for centuries, although modern commerce such as the hotel is more recent. Clutesi Haven Marina sits on the confluence, and Highway 4 crosses over the creek at the Royal Canadian Legion Br. 293 building.

There is now a pathway around Kitsuksis Creek called the Kitsuksis Dyke, which is popular with walkers and bicyclists alike. Blair Park is located along the east side of the dyke, a trail at the far end takes one underneath Kitsuksis Trestle along the Alberni Pacific Railway, and there is an off-leash dog park on the west side of the dyke walkway.

This photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s collection. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/ Many of the history books cited in the Look Back series are available for purchase at the AV Museum. Call 250-720-2863 for more information.

MuseumPort AlberniRecreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

Just Posted

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery re-opens to public

Our Creative Nature exhibit runs until June 26

A LOOK BACK: Kitsuksis Creek in Port Alberni

Take a peek into Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Haida Gwaii women run Tears to Hope Virtual Relay for MMIWG

Zoey Collinson and Brenna Kowalchuk ran for MMIWG, including Kowalchuk’s niece Chantel Moore

All tied up at Alberni Pacific Railway

Volunteers begin to replace railroad ties

Alberni Golf Course men’s club season kicked off with best-ball tourney

Rasmussen and Henri top gross side honours

Top doctor urges caution as B.C. records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Two new outbreaks declared in Abbotsford and Mission

Mid-Island RCMP arrest two at gunpoint before determining lighter was misidentified as gun

Police respond in force after report of man with firearm in Nanaimo on June 12

B.C. calls for public input into COVID-19 business recovery

In-province travel decision expected next week

B.C. teachers’ union: June’s hybrid learning ‘not sustainable’, new plan needed for fall

Officials are expecting to see a mix of in-class and online learning in September

Jagmeet Singh removed from Commons after calling BQ MP racist over blocked RCMP motion

Singh had asked the Commons to recognize there is systemic racism in the RCMP

Botched science demonstration results in $60K damage, Okanagan teacher’s transfer

Teacher transferred after volcano gone wrong, petition started for his return

Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans

Bauer’s Concept 3 Splash Guard expected to be available by August

Two women injured in bear attack in northern B.C.

BC Conservation Officer Services says the incident happened on a logging road in Prince George

B.C.’s wild seafood exports snagged in Beijing’s recent COVID-19 panic

Chinese salmon false alarm spills over to other Canadian seafood products

Most Read