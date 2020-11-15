A LOOK BACK: Longshoremen at Port Alberni’s waterfront

Take a peek at history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Several longshoremen are seen working on the deck of a lumber ship on Port Alberni’s harbourfront, circa 1961. The men are identified as: Bert Wahlberg, from left, Dan Dobie (holding a board), unknown, John Luzza, John Gillbanks, Art Dube, Jack Sherwood and Jack Nayler (front right). This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives, available for viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06814 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Several longshoremen are seen working on the deck of a lumber ship on Port Alberni's harbourfront, circa 1961. The men are identified as: Bert Wahlberg, from left, Dan Dobie (holding a board), unknown, John Luzza, John Gillbanks, Art Dube, Jack Sherwood and Jack Nayler (front right). This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum's online archives, available for viewing at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06814 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Port Alberni’s waterfront has always been a busy place since before first contact. Once colonial ships began plying the waters of the Alberni Canal, they never stopped.

Even today, numerous marine-based workers can be seen loading and unloading ships, from longshoremen to tugboats and pilot vessels.

Most Read