A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni hunger parade

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

A large group of demonstrators from the National Unemployed Workers Association of Port Alberni stands along the side of a dirt street during a ‘hunger parade’ on March 3, 1932. The crowd includes women and children, some with placards, as well as a man playing a drum. This Depression-era photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s collection. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/ (PN06592 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

On March 3, 1932, a group of demonstrators from the National Unemployed Workers Association of Port Alberni held a hunger parade in the middle of the street.

Photo PN06592, held in the digital archives at the Alberni Valley Museum, describes the photo and indicates there were women and children present. One child holds aloft a placard with a message about Communism , while two women appear to be holding donation tins.

Hunger marches took place across Canada that year, organized by the Canadian Labour Defence League and the “radical” Communist Party of Canada to demonstrate the plight of workers and farmers who had been out of work for several years during the Depression.

More than 15,000 people turned out for a peaceful parade in Vancouver and another 2,000 in Victoria, according to Labour Before the Law: The Regulation of Workers’ Collective Action in Canada (Judy Fudge, Eric Tucker). They were lucky: other parades were suppressed or denied parade licences.

The fate of Port Alberni’s hunger parade could not be discerned from the photograph.

This photo is one of nearly 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s collection. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com/

MuseumPort Alberni

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: Interest in digital offerings soars in Vancouver Island libraries

Just Posted

A LOOK BACK: Port Alberni hunger parade

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with Alberni Valley Museum

Port Alberni’s DRAW Gallery offers virtual summer exhibit

Our Creative Nature runs until June 26

QUINN’S QUIPS: Volunteers answer the escalating need to feed people in the Alberni Valley

“Even though the need is really high, this is really the community with heart”

Port Alberni Indigenous Policing makes its presence known…with bagpipes

“They were isolated inside and didn’t see us drive by. So what do we do?”

Annual Sproat Lake regatta cancelled

Regatta association says event will be planned for 2021 as long as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

Canada wants to extend U.S. travel ban; PM not yet ready to consider future plan

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee are in touch regularly

An ongoing updated list of Alberni Valley events affected by COVID-19

Has your event been cancelled or postponed? Check here

Elected Wet’suwet’en chief blasts closed-door land title deal

Hereditary chiefs have been ‘wined and dined’ for 23 years

Prom Is On: Canadian teens organize virtual grad event to benefit Kids Help Phone

Virtual prom set for May 22

Health coalition says use of private clinics won’t cure B.C.’s surgical backlog

Greater use of for-profit clinics could pull doctors and nurses away from the public system, argues BC Health Coalition

Canada’s national parks, historic sites to be at least partially re-opened by June 1

The gradual re-openings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Serological surveys to look for COVID-19 immunity in Canadian population

It’s not yet known how much immunity antibodies can offer

Vancouver Island’s provincial parks ready to reopen tomorrow

Visitors advised to follow physical distancing protocols as day use returns to selected parks May 14

Most Read