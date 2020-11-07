A LOOK BACK: Tall ships on the Port Alberni waterfront

The four-masted wooden schooner ‘William Taylor of New York’ with all its sails up, can be seen tied to the wharf at Alberni Pacific Lumber circa 1922. The wharf is loaded with lumber. This photo is one of 24,000 in the Alberni Valley Museum’s online archives. See more at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN06769 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

Take a peek at Port Alberni’s history with the Alberni Valley Museum

Large ships always draw attention on Port Alberni’s waterfront. A century ago, four-masted schooners such as the ‘William Taylor of New York’ would tie up to a wharf in the harbour to accept loads of lumber or off-load other goods.

Residents waited almost 100 years to see tall ships in the harbour again. The city hosted Tall Ships Festival of Sails in 2006 and 2009, bringing restored and replica ships to port for the public to tour.

The Alberni Valley Museum has more than 24,000 photos archived for public viewing online at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com.

