A LOOK BACK: Ucluelet was almost the site of a gold rush in 1899

Learn more about Alberni Valley and west coast history with the Alberni Valley Museum

This photo, circa 1905, shows Capt. Binn (right) and Mr. Sutton panning for gold at Wreck Bay, Vancouver Island. The area is now known as Florencia Bay. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN02704 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

This photo, circa 1905, shows Capt. Binn (right) and Mr. Sutton panning for gold at Wreck Bay, Vancouver Island. The area is now known as Florencia Bay. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN02704 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)

The coast off Ucluelet and Tofino is known as a gold mine for tourism. Did you know that in 1899, a beach north of Ucluelet was nearly the scene of a gold rush?

Author Margaret Horsfield writes about the “gold fever” mineral deposits on the west coast caused, in Voices From the Sound: Chronicles of Clayoquot Sound and Tofino 1899-1929. “By the middle of 1899, heightened hopes for a gold rush shifted to the promising sands of Wreck Bay, north of Ucluelet,” she wrote.

“As always, the Victoria Daily Colonist revelled in the very mention of gold. ‘While all the world has been looking to Klondike…for gold,’ an article announced in July 1899, ‘the precious dust has…been waiting to be won at a point on the West Coast of this Island, not a hundred miles from Victoria by direct line—and if reports be true, in quantity sufficient to bring ten thousand miners to the field in half a year.’

“Mercifully, ten thousand miners did not descend on Wreck Bay, but the area was quickly staked, and strenuous efforts ensued to extract what the newspaper called the ‘flaky, floury gold’ from the sand,” Horsfield wrote.

By 1901 even the Daily Colonist had to admit the so-called gold rush was a gold flush.

READ MORE: 150 years of mining in Clayoquot Sound


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historyminingPort Alberniucluelet

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Esquimalt Naval and Military Museum offers salute to Canadian Forces history

Just Posted

This photo, circa 1905, shows Capt. Binn (right) and Mr. Sutton panning for gold at Wreck Bay, Vancouver Island. The area is now known as Florencia Bay. This and 24,000 other historical photos can be seen on the Alberni Valley Museum’s online photo archive at portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN02704 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
A LOOK BACK: Ucluelet was almost the site of a gold rush in 1899

The charred remains of a trailer on Fourth Avenue in Port Alberni that was destroyed by fire. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Another trailer destroyed by fire at Port Alberni’s Wintergreen Apartments

Members of Tseshaht First Nation, Hupacasath First Nation and Port Alberni city council sing together at the end of the city’s inaugural meeting on Monday, Nov. 7. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni’s new city council takes oath of office

One of the Alberni Valley’s Indigenous veterans awaits the beginning of the Remembrance Day ceremony at Glenwood Centre on Nov. 11, 2022. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Hundreds mark Remembrance Day in series of Alberni Valley ceremonies