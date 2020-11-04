Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

ACTIVE LIVING: Harvest the colours of autumn for your plate

Orange and dark green vegetables are important to include all year round in your diet

SANDRA GENTLEMAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. These two colours are important to include all year round, in your diet, in the form of orange and dark green vegetables (and fruits) daily.

There are good reasons to include plant foods of this colour.

Squash, carrots, sweet potatoes, yam, pumpkins, bell peppers, apricots, cantaloupe and oranges all offer antioxidant properties that help to keep your immune system strong. Peas, broccoli, cabbage, kiwis, Brussel sprouts, spinach, kale, arugula and other lettuces will provide beneficial nutrients to help maintain health, cognitive function and prevent chronic disease.

Fresh cabbage is an economical vegetables that lasts a long time fresh in the fridge and can offer your household more than a couple of meals.

Slicing or shredding, baking, roasting, braising, steaming and stir-frying all offer versatile methods to prepare cabbage. Adding it to soups, salads, casseroles, sandwiches, tacos and even burgers can offer variety for taste and texture. Coleslaw is a delicious side dish. Sauerkraut is one of the most famous prepared cabbage dishes that provides probiotics in the diet to help maintain gut health.

Loaded with vitamin C, folate, potassium, calcium, vitamin K and fibre, this cruciferous vegetable is packed with antioxidants (indoles and isothiocyanates) which are important phytochemicals that help mop up free radicals and rid the body of cancer-causing particles.

Carrots, with their high beta-carotene content, help keep vision sharp, plus can guard against cataract and macular degeneration in the long-term.

Eating carrots cooked rather than raw will help your body absorb more of the beneficial carotene antioxidant, as heating vegetables releases antioxidants by breaking down cell walls. If you prefer your carrots raw, eat them with a dip such as hummus or tzatziki, since the carotenoids are fat-soluble and more easily absorbed if eating with something that has some fat content. Potassium, vitamin K and fibre are some other important nutrients in carrots.

Including orange and green plant foods daily will offer protection for your health and provide important dietary benefits for your lifestyle.

Sandra Gentleman, RD, is a Port Alberni-based registered dietitian. Her Active Living column will appear every few weeks in the Alberni Valley News and online at www.albernivalleynews.com.

Health and wellness

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Just Posted

Orange and green seem to be the colours of the season in autumn. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ACTIVE LIVING: Harvest the colours of autumn for your plate

Orange and dark green vegetables are important to include all year round in your diet

Police were spotted outside of a residence on 10th Avenue on Wednesday morning. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Three arrested after RCMP search house in Port Alberni

Charges are still pending following search of home on 10th Avenue

Bryce Casavant of Port Alberni is a former BC NDP candidate in the 2017 provincial election<ins> and graduated with a doctorate in social sciences from Royal Roads University in 2020</ins>. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
QUINN’S QUIPS: If the NDP wins B.C.’s election, was it legal to begin with?

A policy analyst from Port Alberni says no

Alberni District Secondary School vice-principal Carl Poole, left and Melody Burton from the ADSS Breakfast Club accept a $2,000 donation from Port Alberni Toy Run members Susan and Tom Wall, David Wiwchar and Robin Klatt on Oct. 28, 2020. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Toy Run helps fund high school breakfast club

Feeding youth in the Alberni Valley remains key to annual Toy Run

Doctor Hugo Lambrechts, a much-loved Port Alberni veterinarian who owned Manzini Animal Hospital for 25 years has died. He was 80. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Late veterinarian leaves legacy of respect among Port Alberni clients

Dr. Hugo Lambrechts founded Manzini Animal Hospital

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

A hearing involving a former employee and former owner of the Deep Creek General Store in Armstrong will go forward after an Oct. 30, 2020, decision was published by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal. (Google Maps)
Boss offered $2K for sex, says former Okanagan cashier

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal to see matter go forward to a hearing

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie describes the findings of her survey of long-term care and assisted living residents under pandemic restrictions, B.C. legislature, Nov. 3, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. seniors suffer from isolation, depression in COVID-19

Care home visit restrictions go beyond public health orders

Annie a 21.2 lb bear cub showed up at the Stewart-Hyder border this morning and was captured and is now settling in at the Smithers Northern Lights Wildlife Shelter. (Canada Border Services Agency photo)
Bear cub tries to cross U.S.-Canada border, taken to wildlife shelter instead

Angelika Langen said “Annie” is in good health despite being only 21.2 lbs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Most Read