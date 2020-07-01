Anneke Korver is the valedictorian for the 2020 Alberni District Secondary School grad class. (PHOTO COURTESY ALBERNI FILMS)

ADSS valedictorian reflects on ‘difficult’ year

Port Alberni students had their school year interrupted by COVID-19 pandemic

Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS) valedictorian Anneke Korver will be representing a graduating class that has seen the school year interrupted by a worldwide pandemic.

Korver was selected to deliver a farewell speech on behalf of her graduating class at this year’s ADSS graduation ceremony. But the 2020 graduation will look a little different compared to previous years. Graduates spent the first three weeks of June filming a socially-distanced, virtual graduation ceremony that will air on Shaw TV on Friday, July 3, starting at 7 p.m. Korver has already filmed her valedictorian speech, although the audience was much smaller than she originally expected.

READ MORE: Alberni District Secondary’s class of 2020 celebrates virtually

“It went really well,” she said, although she added that it was “odd” to compare it to previous graduation ceremonies. The ADSS grad usually takes place at the Alberni Valley Multiplex, with hundreds of people in the audience.

“It’s not what I expected when I thought about running,” said Korver. “I was able to have some family and friends come watch. It was really well-organized,” she added. “[The staff and volunteers] did a really good job.”

In her speech Korver will discuss the unusual school year that her graduating class faced. When ADSS students departed for spring break on March 13, most of them didn’t end up returning to school, as the provincial government suspended all in-class instruction just a few days later.

Most schools within School District 70 did re-open on June 1, but many students elected to continue with online learning, instead.

“It’s been difficult,” said Korver. “I don’t think there’s any high school student enjoying school now that we can’t see anybody. It’s hard to stay motivated sometimes.”

But although the year has been a difficult one, Korver wants her speech to focus on her classmates’ achievements.

“I’ll be talking about the changes our year has had, but that’s not the most important thing,” she said. “The grad ceremony should be the most important thing.”

Throughout her high school years, Korver was involved in both concert and jazz bands, took “a fair bit of academic classes” and played on the Alberni Athletics soccer team.

READ MORE: COVID-19 ends Alberni Athletics’ year of provincial promise

One of her favourite memories is of a Grade 11 band trip to the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in Idaho, but she also has good memories of spending lunch hours with her friends.

“We had our spot we sat in every day,” she said. “Just little stuff like that is nice, as well.”

Korver still isn’t sure where she will be this fall. She has been accepted to the University of Calgary, where she will be working to earn her Bachelor of Science. The university is tentatively planning a return to campus learning, but the COVID-19 pandemic makes things uncertain.

“I don’t know yet if classes will be held there in person or just online,” said Korver.


elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Graduation 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
McLean Mill will open for summer season on July 1

Just Posted

ADSS valedictorian reflects on ‘difficult’ year

Port Alberni students had their school year interrupted by COVID-19 pandemic

Port Alberni student earns $40K Beedie Luminaries scholarship

Komal Hayre will study economics at the University of Victoria

ALBERNI GOLF: Ruel takes low gross of the day at stableford tournament

The weather was great and the turnout was fantastic as 55 men teed it up

McLean Mill will open for summer season on July 1

Canada Day will feature light activities at Port Alberni’s national historic site

Port Alberni woman in the running for Maxim Cover Girl contest

Voting for the finalists ends on Thursday, July 2

QUIZ: Celebrating Canada

How much do you know about our country?

Campbell River’s defunct cruise ship terminal to undergo evaluation for future plans

With no cruise ship coming through, the $16million terminal has been a white elephant for over 13 years

Controversy over MLAs buying ads in B.C. magazine that opposes trans rights

Reaction was quick, and negative

COVID-19: Should non-medical masks be mandatory in Canada?

New poll shows Canadians are divided on the rules around mandatory masks

B.C. reports 12 new COVID-19 cases as officials urge caution for Canada Day

There are 18 patients is hospital and four are in ICU

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Most Read